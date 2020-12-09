Driving with the brakes on: Fewer than one in five transport companies have credible climate plans

Transition Pathway Initiative warns of widespread stranded asset risk as transport sector struggles to fall into line with Paris Agreement goals

The vast majority of the world's largest transport companies have failed to put in place emissions reduction plans in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, despite the sector's outsized contribution to the climate crisis.

That is the stark conclusion of a new report from the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), which today warns many of the world's most influential transport companies are facing significant stranded asset risks as they struggle to respond to mounting pressure to come forward with credible decarbonisation strategies.

The new investor-backed research analysed 62 of the world's largest transport companies and found that just 18 per cent have emissions reduction plans in place that are in line with a 2C or below warming trajectory.

The analysis, which was undertaken by the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics, assessed both the 'Management Quality' and 'Carbon Performance' of the largest automobile, aviation, and shipping companies by market capitalisation.

It found that the 'Carbon Performance' - that is to say the publicly declared emissions reductions plans - of the transport sector as a whole had improved modestly over the past year.

But it also warned that the vast majority of emissions plans across the sector were not in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, with the airline sector a clear laggard boasting the worst 'Carbon Performance' score of any industry assessed by TPI.

In total 91 per cent of airline companies were deemed to have failed to align with even the least ambitious climate targets under the Paris Agreement - almost double the proportion of the automobile sector where 48 per cent fail to align.

A number of high profile airlines have announced new net zero emissions targets in recent years, but TPI said that its methodology for assessing performance discounts the use of offsets which are expected to be widely used to deliver on the aviation sector's net zero goals, at least in the short to medium term.

However, the report noted that six airlines - Azul, EasyJet, IAG, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines and Wizz Air - have this year committed to gross emissions targets that exclude the use of offsets.

The report reveals a similarly mixed picture for the shipping and auto industries. For example, over half of the 16 shipping giants analysed had emissions goals for 2030 in line with a below 2C pathway, but five of the companies assessed either did not disclose their emissions from shipping operations, or did so in a form that TPI could not assess.

Meanwhile, the auto industry delivered an 11 per cent increase in the proportion of companies in alignment with the Paris Pledges through to 2030, but BMW was the only transport company to achieve the top ranking for 'Management Quality', meaning it had satisfactory responses across all 19 indicators assessed.

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency and TPI Co-Founder, said there was an urgent need for many of the world's largest transport companies to come forward with more detailed and ambitious emissions reduction plans.

"For investors transition risks remain, with transport assets including vehicles, factories and infrastructure in danger of becoming stranded," she said. "At the same time, increased public understanding of climate change and targeted public policies, such as the phase out of petrol cars, are driving greener opportunities for the sector. The UNFCC has launched a race to zero emissions ahead of COP26 next year, but the reality is that this race is already on and no one can afford to be left behind."

Her comments were echoed by Antonina Scheer, Researcher at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics, and a co-author of the report, who said the disruption to transport caused by the pandemic provided a chance for the sector to reassess its long term plans.

"There is a unique opportunity for industries to transform themselves as we look to build back better post-COVID," she said. "Unfortunately, our findings show that the transportation sector still has the brakes on in transitioning to a low-carbon future, with only 18 per cent of firms assessed in line with a path to keep global warming at 2C or below in 2050. It is particularly alarming that some companies are back-loading efforts to align with the Paris goals to 2050. The transportation sector needs to step on the accelerator in addressing Carbon Performance and Management Quality because we need improvements from this sector now, not in a few decades, to ensure a net zero future takes-off."