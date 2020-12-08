Aviva Investors pledges to provide £1bn of sustainability-linked loans for property sector by 2025

Asset manager touts new 'climate transition' lending programme for the real estate sector, as it simultaneously launches framework for best-practice for sustainability-linked loans for building sector

Aviva Investors has announced it is to provide £1bn of sustainability-linked loans to the real estate sector over the next four years, a lending programme it hailed as one of the industry's "biggest moves yet into sustainable debt".

Loans provided through the lending programme will incentivise borrowers to boost the green credentials of their buildings through a range of measures, such as installing on-site renewables or boosting energy efficiency, by embedding carbon-cutting requirements into the conditions of the deal, the investment giant explained.

The loans are designed to help reduce the overall carbon footprint of Aviva's clients' real estate portfolios, said the firm's head of real estate debt Gregor Bamert. "We believe that by directly linking long-term financial incentives to measurable improvements in the environmental performance of the buildings we lend against, we can incentivise and engage borrowers to consider sustainability factors in a more meaningful way," he said.

Bamert added that the lending programme was "win-win" for all parties, resulting in better outcomes for both borrowers and investors. "As borrowers meet these requirements, they will benefit from more favourable terms on their financing agreement, whilst our investors gain reassurance that the assets we lend against are more resilient to physical and transition climate risks and with a lower environmental impact," he said.

Aviva has today simultaneously launched a new 'sustainable transition loans framework', which sets out how borrowers can ensure that sustainable real estate lending programmes are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aviva's head of ESG and real assets Ed Dixon explained the framework had been designed to accelerate the "climate transition of buildings" and to establish a best-practice standard for sustainability-linked loans for the real estate sector. "This is a critical challenge in the fight against climate change, with the built environment responsible for over 40 per cent of carbon emissions globally," he said.

ESG rating agency Vigeo-Eiris (V-E) has verified and accredited the framework to ensure that it complies with the Loan Market Association's sustainability-linked loan principles, Aviva said.

The launch of the climate transition-linked lending programme comes less than three months after Aviva provided a £154m loan to CLS Holdings that offered a 10 basis-point margin reduction if sustainability targets were met.

In other green finance news, NatWest Group today announced it has appointed former World Bank director for climate change James Close to head up its climate change agenda.

Close will join the bank as Director for Climate in the new year from his current role at the London Waste and Recycling Board where he led the Circular London programme. He will be tasked with defining and delivering a roadmap for NatWest's response to climate-related risks and opportunities, and will also set up and lead a climate centre of excellence to help the bank deliver its climate change strategy.

"I am looking forward to joining NatWest Group to support their ambitious approach to climate change as part of their purpose-led strategy," Close said. "NatWest's leadership is an important part of the Paris Agreement's commitment to make financial flows consistent with a pathway towards a low carbon future."