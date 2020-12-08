Ofgem touts £40bn-plus green grid investment under new price controls plan

Regulator confirms RIIO-2 price controls for next five years which earmark £40bn for green grid projects, but energy firms fear limits on returns could make it harder to attract much needed investment in the net zero transition

Ofgem has given the final go-ahead to a package of energy market reforms aimed at cutting customer bills and providing more than £40bn of investment in green and resilient grid infrastructure projects, the energy regulator announced today.

The investment programme includes £30bn for grid network companies which run the wires and pipes that transport electricity and gas around Britain, funded through customer bills via five-year price controls for the 2021-2026 period that were confirmed today.

The funding settlement marks a £5bn increase on Ofgem's draft RIIO-2 price control plan, which was first unveiled back in the summer and faced criticism from some grid operators who warned the price controls risked undermining investment in essential low carbon infrastructure. The £30bn package also comes in addition to another £10bn set aside on standby for future green energy projects that are deemed necessary to help the UK hit its net zero targets, Ofgem said.

Companies have indicated £10bn of green grid projects could be in the pipeline over the next five years, such as reinforcement efforts along the east coast of England to support the UK's 40GW by 2030 offshore wind capacity target, according to Ofgem.

However, the watchdog said there was no firm limit on the £10bn pot, with the figure dependent on companies coming forward with strong business cases for projects.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said the £40bn-plus green grid funding package "massively boosts clean energy investment". "This will ensure that our network companies can deliver on the climate change ambitions laid out by the Prime Minister last week, whilst maintaining world-leading levels of reliability," he said.

The regulator estimates the RIIO-2 price control plan will also deliver £2.3bn in savings for consumers over the next five years, equating to an average energy bill reduction of £10 before inflation, in a bid to reduce the burden on billpayers as investment in greening the grid grows in the coming years.

It has also set aside £132m of funding support for vulnerable consumers, doubling the amount originally set aside in the draft plan earlier this year.

However, it remains to be seen how the finalised RIIO-2 price controls will be greeted by network operators and investors, who have previously criticised the proposed plans, warning that tight restrictions on returns from projects could make it difficult for them to attract the capital that is urgently needed to deliver a zero emission energy system.

Ofgem had proposed limiting the profits network firms can made by setting the rate of return on equity at 3.95 per cent, causing consternation across much of the sector, with companies warning the move would hold back crucial investment in the net zero transition. Companies are currently allowed rates of return on equity of between six and seven per cent.

Today the regulator signalled it had listened to some of the criticism and confirmed it has decided to raise the limit slightly to 4.3 per cent overall in a bid to boost spending on greening the grid. It said the move would lower returns to shareholders by 40 per cent to "bring them in line with current market levels".

"These costs must fall fairly for consumers," said Brearley. "We are reducing the amount paid to shareholders so that they are closer to current market levels. This means that companies can attract the vital investment we need whilst making sure that consumer don't pay more than is necessary to achieve this."

Energy Networks Association (ENA) chief executive David Smith declined to comment directly on the price controls or funding unveiled by Ofgem today, but said the trade body would be "studying the detail" of the plan over the coming weeks.

"Delivering the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, keeping energy flowing to homes and businesses, and achieving net zero emissions requires sustained investment, innovation and a supportive and forward-looking regulatory regime," he said. "We will be studying the detail of Ofgem's determination over the coming weeks to ensure it stands up to these challenges."

Similarly, ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson said the firm needed more time to assess Ofgem's price controls in detail, but indicated some early concerns over the new plan.

"This is a large and complex document and we will now take our time to analyse it in full and consider our next steps," he said. "We remain concerned that Ofgem's proposals on the headline rate of return will not attract the global investment our transmission business requires if we are to support the clear net zero ambitions of the UK and Scottish governments, including the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan."

Critics have also argued Ofgem should be given a specific climate mandate that requires it to prioritise the net zero transition, but government Ministers remain concerned that a relaxation of price controls could lead to increased energy bills for consumers and businesses.