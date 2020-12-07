Crown Estate and government to team up for offshore wind sustainability research

London Array offshore wind farm | Credit: Crown Estate
London Array offshore wind farm | Credit: Crown Estate
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Offshore Wind Evidence and Change Programme will run for five years and explore how the seabed can best be protected as the UK's offshore wind boom continues

The government and Crown Estate have announced they are to work together to protect the marine environment as offshore wind project construction booms in UK waters over the decades to come. A five-year...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news