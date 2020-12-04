WSP swoops for rival environmental consultancy Golder in $1.1bn deal

Major acquisition aims to create 'leading global environmental consultancy' to capitalise on 'rapidly growing ESG trends'

WSP Global has agreed a major $1.14bn deal to acquire rival earth sciences and environmental consultancy Golder Associates, in a move it said would create "the leading global environmental consulting firm".

WSP announced yesterday it has entered into an "arrangement agreement" to acquire Enterra Holdings, the holding company of Golder Associates, which it said would bring together tens of thousands of environmental consultants worldwide under the same umbrella.

Alexandre L'Heureux, president and CEO of WSP, said the merger would enable the firm to capitalise on the "rapidly growing ESG trends driving demand for environmental service and sustainable infrastructure development".

"Together we will create the leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm with approximately 14,000 of our 54,000 professionals dedicated to accelerating the world's green transition," he said. "WSP looks forward to welcoming Golder's employees and joining forces with such a well-respected environmental consulting brand. Golder is a global leader in earth sciences and environmental services."

In the UK, WSP recently pledged to halve the carbon footprint of all the designs and advice it provides to clients by 2030, in addition to achieving net zero emissions across its own operations by 2025.

Following the deal, which is expected to be completed early in the second quarter of 2021, WSP said it expects earth sciences and environmental consulting services to represent around a quarter of the company's total $8bn revenues each year.

Dr Hisham Mahmoud, global president and CEO of Golder, said the two firms had "compatible cultures" and the deal had the "overwhelming support of our partners".

"Combining Golder's industry-leading expertise with WSP's impressive world-class platform and highly complementary services will provide long-term benefits for our people and help create greater value for our clients," he said.