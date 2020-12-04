Three ways Biden can drive clean energy with financial policy
Congress is likely to block any climate legislation the Biden administration pursues, but other courses of action are available
Climate change poses the largest financial risk of our time. Corporations face transitional risks, stranded assets and broken supply chains - but that's just the start of it. At a societal level, the...
More news
Competition watchdog to probe electric vehicle charging sector
CMA outlines plans to investigate how fast-growing EV sector can best benefit UK drivers, as new figures reveal EVs' share of new car market has almost quadrupled over the past year
The UK stands on the precipice of a global green revolution
The UK's ambitious new 2030 climate target is a beacon for the rest of the world to follow, and it couldn't come soon enough, writes Drax CEO Will Gardiner
Green groups slam £1bn cut to UK rail infrastructure budget
Government confirms plans to cut rail enhancement budget by over £1bn, drawing critical comparison to £27bn roads spending
An answer to aquaculture's unsustainable fish feed habit?
Could insect farming help slash the environmental footprint of farmed fish?