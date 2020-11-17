Oxford Net Zero: University unveils climate policy research initiative

Research initiative aims to provide policy advice and expertise to businesses and policymakers on how to accelerate the global race to net zero emissions

A host of leading green academics and experts are set to join forces as part of a new collaborative initiative launched by the University of Oxford yesterday, which aims to provide policy advice and expertise to businesses and policymakers seeking to accelerate the global race to net zero emissions.

Dubbed Oxford Net Zero, the initiative is envisaged as a growing network of leading researchers from across the University's disciplines - including geography, physics, economics, biology, law, and Earth sciences - which would focus on long-term, equitable, and science-based solutions to combating the climate crisis.

Aiming to carry out research to support green policy interventions, the initiative has secured £2.2m from the University's new Strategic Research Fund, which was formed earlier this year to reinvest some of the institution's revenues from commercial activities into research programmes.

Oxford Net Zero said its key aim was to address the issue of how to limit the cumulative net total CO2 in the atmosphere, which it said would require both tackling existing emissions sources as well as removing surplus carbon dioxide from the atmosphere if the world is to meet its Paris Agreement goals.

The team is to be led by director Professor Myles Allen, who is head of the Climate Research Programme at the University's Environmental Change Institute, along with Professor Sam Fankhauser, who is joining Oxford Net Zero as research director.

Fankhauser joins the University of Oxford from LSE, where he was co-director of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment from 2011-2017, and is currently director of the Centre of Climate Change Economics and Policy.

"If we are serious about climate change, we have to start tackling the 'difficult' emissions from industry, transport and other sources - and safely remove from the atmosphere whatever residual emissions remain," Fankhauser said. "Informing this challenge is central to Oxford Net Zero, and I am proud to be part of this important initiative."

The launch comes as rapidly growing numbers of governments, regions, and businesses are announcing net zero emissions goals. But while more than 120 countries are publicly committed to delivering net zero emissions, covering more than 49 per cent of global economic output, the number of official commitments backed by credible decarbonisation plans is much lower and covers less than 10 per cent of global emissions, according to Oxford Net Zero.

Professor Allen said that with time now very short to avoid catastrophic climate change, aggressive efforts were now needed from policymakers and businesses to accelerate progress towards net zero emissions.

"We've left it too late to meet our climate goals simply by phasing out all activities that generate greenhouse gas emissions: hence the 'net' in net zero," he said. "Aggressive emission reductions must be complemented by equally aggressive scale-up of safe and permanent greenhouse gas removal and disposal. Getting this balance right, and fair, calls for both innovative ideas and far-sighted policies."