Reports: Canada set to table landmark net zero legislation

Journey to net zero will not be easy for federal government, due to enormity of Canada's oil and gas sector and the decentralised nature of Canadian politics

Canada is poised to introduce legislation this week that would establish how the country can hit net zero emissions by mid-century, according to reports.

The forthcoming bill is expected to formally commit the country to a net zero target, five years after Canada signed the Paris Agreement and pledged to work with other nations to cap global temperature increases at 1.5C.

CBC News reported on Friday that the bill could be introduced as early as this week, after sources revealed to the public broadcaster it had been approved by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet last month.

The legislation will set out mandatory national five-year targets to cut emissions, starting in 2025, but would not include an enforcement mechanism to police targets, according to the CBC.

Reaching net zero will be a huge challenge for Canada, which has the world's third-largest proven oil reserves, behind Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, and was recently identified in a fossil fuel subsidy scorecard as the G20's most prolific supporter of oil and gas production, alongside Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Canada is one of the most decentralised federal countries in the world, with the national government collecting a smaller proportion of total public revenue than the central government of any comparable country. Meanwhile, provincial governments are fiercely protective over their right to manage their energy resources and set their own climate agenda. The right-leaning governments in the oil-rich provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently challenging the federal government's carbon tax, a key pillar of its climate agenda, at the country's Supreme Court.

The new net zero emission regulations are expected to face a similar push back from some provinces, with the CBC noting that getting provinces on board with reporting mechanisms will be a "key hurdle" for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

The forthcoming climate legislation was originally planned for earlier this year, but was pushed back as a result of the pandemic, alongside a number of other environmental measures, including the rollout of new standards for cleaner burning fuels, according to CBC.

The Trudeau government's climate record is decidedly mixed. While it received plaudits from environmentalists for the introduction of a nationwide carbon tax, it incurred widespread criticism after it purchased the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which runs from Alberta to British Columbia, using public funds to snap up the project from its original owners, who baulked after years of regulatory delays prompted by opposition to the project from environmentalist and Indigenous campaigners.

CBC's report came the day before Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, committed to banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles as of 2035, following in the footsteps of British Columbia, which announced a 2040 phase out date for new fossil fuel cars last year.