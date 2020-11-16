Are carbon offsets the answer to the climate change crisis?
How corporates are tackling the 'elephant in the room'
If there is one issue that transcends all the different areas of modern journalism, then climate change is it. It affects many parts of our lives, from our diets to the way we heat our homes to our...
SSE, ScottishPower, National Grid, and NatWest named as COP26 sponsors
Clutch of energy and banking firms are first partners for crucial UN climate summit, as major undersea cable project is announced
From National Parks to Zero Carbon Clusters: What will make it into the 10 point green recovery plan?
It is the most eagerly anticipated green announcement since the UK set its net zero target, but will Treasury intransigence ensure Boris Johnson's 'reset' gets off to a false start?
Reports: Canada set to table landmark net zero legislation
Journey to net zero will not be easy for federal government, due to enormity of Canada's oil and gas sector and the decentralised nature of Canadian politics