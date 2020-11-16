'All our futures at risk': Investors urge European corporates to prepare 'Paris-aligned' accounts

Shell, Maersk, Air Liquide, Glencore, and Lafarge-Holcim among European firms identified as having high exposure to net zero transition risk in major new push from institutional investors

Investors representing more than $9tr in assets under management have written to many of Europe's most carbon intensive companies to urge them to better incorporate climate risks into their financial reporting processes, warning they face "material headwinds" as the global economy pivots towards net zero emissions.

Three dozen companies from the mining, oil and gas, energy, cement, materials, and transport sectors have been urged to prepare "Paris-aligned" company accounts, in a bid to give investors better oversight over the costs of aligning the company's activities with a pathway consistent with global climate goals.

"Paris-aligned accounts are amongst the most important changes that will drive system-wide capital redeployment," argued Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at asset manager Sarasin and Partners, which signed today's letter. "Put simply, we need Paris-aligned accounts to drive Paris-aligned behaviour, thereby protecting capital for all. This is hopefully something that all companies and their shareholders can coalesce around."

The initiative targets firms that investors claim are particularly exposed to decarbonisation risks as the economy transitions away from fossil fuels, including high profile brands such as Lufthansa, Uniper, Shell, EDF, Iberdrola, Engie, Anglo American, BASF, Airbus, and BMW.

"Accounts are key to how capital is deployed by management as well as investors," the investors warn in the letter. "If the accounts leave out material climate risks, too much capital will go towards activities that put shareholder capital at risk. Worse still, this puts all our futures at risk."

The letter sets out five steps that companies should take when preparing accounts that "fully reflect" the financial implications of an organisational pivot towards limiting temperature rises this century to 1.5C, the more ambitious goal set out by the Paris Agreement.

The 38 institutional investors behind the campaign, which has been convened by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), include the Church of England pension funds, the UK's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, Northern Trust, Aegon Asset Management, and EOS.

"We are sending you the investor expectations as we believe that [company name] faces material headwinds from a move onto a 2050 net zero pathway," they write. "It is, therefore, of utmost importance as the Board prepares the forthcoming Annual Report and Accounts that it ensures the accounting assumptions have been tested against a Paris scenario, and that the auditors are instructed to do the same."

Big corporate emitters are under growing pressure from both major investors and regulators to align their business models, lobbying activity, and financial reporting procedures with global climate goals. For example, last month 47 of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the US were asked to disclose how their corporate advocacy aligns with the most ambitious climate goals of the Paris Agreement by investors convened by the Climate Action 100+ initiative. And just last week British Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced all large firms in the UK would be required to report in line with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures by 2025 at the latest. The incoming Biden administration in the US is also widely expected to strengthen corporate reporting requirements on climate change.

"Companies can no longer afford to ignore what climate change means for their business. Investors need financial impacts of getting onto a net zero pathway to be booked and acted on," said IIGCC chief executive Stephanie Pfeifer. "Climate change is material and the importance of alignment with the Paris Agreement is beyond doubt, what investors now need is visibility from companies in their accounts. They are making this clear today and expect companies to report in line with existing global accounting standards."

The investors stressed that recent steps by oil giants BP, Shell, and Total to include climate risk in their financial statements following shareholder pressure demonstrated that an overhaul of reporting procedures is not only feasible, but can be done quickly even in the sectors most exposed to climate risk.

The three oil and gas majors have been sent a separate letter by the IIGCC today, alongside miner Rio Tinto and building materials business CRH, that calls on them to build on their recent engagement efforts.