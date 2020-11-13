United Utilities turns tap on new climate pledges

Company unveils new wave of environmental goals to align it with wider UK water industry plan to reach net zero emissions by 2030

UK water services firm United Utilities committed yesterday to a series of climate targets aligning the company with the wider UK water industry's newly announced goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The new targets commit United Utilities, which supplies seven million customers in north west England, to powering its water and wastewater services with green energy by 2021 and ensuring all of its 1,600 vehicles run off electricity or alternative fuels, such as hydrogen or biodiesel, by 2028.

In addition, the company said that by 2030 it aims to have improved its land holdings by planting more than 1 million new trees and restoring 1,000 hectares of peat bog. The pledge is significant given the firm owns peatland across the Lake District and South Pennines. The UK's peat bogs are often compared to equatorial rainforests in terms of their importance in capturing carbon.

"Water companies, more than any other industry, are on the frontline of climate change," said Chris Matthews, head of sustainability at United Utilities. "Every year we see the evidence of changing weather patterns with more frequent periods of drought, hot weather and extremes of heavy rainfall and flooding."

United Utilities plan aligns with new goals from the wider UK water industry, which this week launched an ambitious strategy to reach net zero emissions across the sector by the end of the decade. Coordinated by industry body Water UK, the plan charts a route towards eliminating 10 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, via projects including generating biomethane from sewage and developing 3GW of new solar and wind capacity on land owned by water companies.

The industry-wide plan was launched yesterday at a virtual event bringing together senior water industry figures alongside environmental experts. Among those speaking at the event was Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, who said the plans place water companies "in the vanguard of climate action."

"The pursuit of low carbon outcomes, combined with the recovery of the natural environment, set a powerful example of the kind of integrated solutions we need to adopt in rising to the twin challenges of global heating and Nature decline," Juniper said.