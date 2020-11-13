Tesco and Low Carbon to build three new solar farms in UK by 2021

The farms will be located in Essex, Oxfordshire and Anglesey

New agreement is part of Tesco's commitment to use 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, and is set to save 30,308 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year

Tesco is partnering with renewable energy investor Low Carbon to deliver a major green electricity project that will deliver three new solar farms in the UK by 2021

The farms will be built in Essex, Anglesey, and Oxfordshire and are set to generate up to 130GWh of energy power a year, according to the firms, providing sufficient clean energy to power approximately 44,828 three-bedroom homes.

The project is part of the retailer's commitment to use 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, and is expected to save 30,308 tonnes of CO2 per year, the equivalent of taking 14,457 cars off the road.

The agreement follows the supermarket's announcement last year that it would begin sourcing renewable energy from five onshore wind farms, as well as fitting thousands of solar panels across its UK store network.

"In 12 months' time, the UK will host the most critical climate change summit of the decade, known as COP26," said Tesco UK and ROI CEO Jason Tarry. "At Tesco we want to play our part.

"That's why we've brought forward our ambition to reach net zero in our UK operations by 15 years and made a series of new commitments to help us achieve that target, including reaching a new milestone today in our journey to using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030."

The deal also marks a milestone for Low Carbon, which recently became an associate member of the Prince of Wales' Corporate Leaders Group and now boasts an advanced renewable energy pipeline of more than 4GW.

"Renewable energy generation at scale is central to Low Carbon's business model and is a critical element in the fight against climate change," said Roy Bedlow, chief executive and founder of Low Carbon.

"Partnering with forward thinking companies like Tesco will help speed the adoption of renewable energy at scale on the path to achieving a truly low-carbon economy."