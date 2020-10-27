World Business Council for Sustainable Development entrenches net zero into membership rules

The 200 firms in the group's membership - including Shell, Chevron, BASF, Volkswagen, BP, PepsiCo - must comply with rules requiring science-aligned net zero goal for no later than 2050

Companies wishing to join or remain members of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) will all have to set out detailed science-aligned strategies for achieving net zero emissions and boosting nature recovery within the next two years, under new, strengthened membership rules unveiled by the CEO-led organisation yesterday.

At the business coalition's annual general meeting earlier this month, a majority of WBCSD's 200 member companies - which boast a combined revenue of more than $8.5tr - voted in favour of new rules geared at encouraging firms to play a more active role in tackling climate change, nature loss and inequality, it said yesterday.

WSCSD has an "open membership" policy that means it does not judge member companies by their sustainability legacy but accepts members on the basis of their willingness to improve and to collaborate across sectors and countries.

The new membership rules requiring a science-aligned net zero goal within two years could therefore prove a major challenge for some of its members, which include oil majors Chevron, Eni, Equinor, Total, Shell and Chevron; automakers Volkswagen, Daimler and Toyota; consumer goods companies PepsiCo and Proctor & Gamble; chemicals firm BASF; miner Vale; and agribusiness Cargill.

The criteria states that member companies must set an ambition backed by a "science-informed plan" to achieve net zero emissions no later than 2050, alongside ambitious short and medium term goals to contribute to nature and biodiversity recovery by the same date.

Moreover, the WBCSD's members must "operate at the highest level of transparency" by publicly disclosing material sustainability information in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFDs), and aligning Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) with environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) risks, it said.

Companies have until December 2022 to comply with the new rules - which also cover company policy on human rights and diversity - and progress will be monitored from 2023 onwards in the WBCSD's newly-developed annual ansustainability reporting analysis, it explained.

WBCSD president and CEO Peter Bakker welcomed the new conditions as an "important moment" in the organisation's 25-year history.

"The conditions will let our member companies focus on putting credible science-based action plans into motion to transform our economic systems," Bakker said. "The fact that these were accepted by a strong majority of the leaders of our members during the 2020 AGM shows that we are indeed the place for sustainable leadership and action, but also that our members are pushing for higher standards."

It follows hot on the heels of the appointment last month of Claire O'Neill - the UK's former Energy and Clean Growth Minister - as managing director for climate and energy at the WBCSD, replacing Marie Mendiluce in the role after the latter became We Mean Business CEO in May.

It gives O'Neill, who was controversially stripped of her role as COP26 President earlier this year, a crucial role in business advocacy in the run up to next year's UN climate summit in Glasgow, which is now set to be a top priority for WBCSD.

"In 2021 and going forward, our main focus will be on turning sustainability ambitions into concrete actions, to make the resulted transformations real," Bakker said. "Getting the new membership criteria approved was a first major step, now we need to keep the momentum going and step up on the critical work needed for that. The bottom line is that if we don't radically change in the next decade, there is no point in optimism, because we will run out of time."