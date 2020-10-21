Solar boost as Ecotricity inks 15-year green power purchase deal
Offtake agreement will see green energy provider purchase renewable obligation certificates from solar projects backed by asset manager Armstrong Capital
Green energy provider Ecotricity has signed an offtake agreement that will see it purchase Renewable Obligation Certificates linked to a portfolio of operational solar projects owned by UK energy company Solar Growth Limited for 15 years.
The deal, which was facilitated and tendered by Bristol-based energy marketplace Renewable Exchange, involves a number of solar farms owned by Armstrong Capital, the London-based asset manager that owns Solar Growth Limited, spread across the south west, south, and East Midlands regions of England.
The partners said the power purchase agreement will support Ecotricity's "continued market growth" and allow the asset manager to focus on "optimising power generation by reacting to the volatility of the wholesale power markets".
Ecotricity, which claims to be the world's first vegan-accredited energy provider, provides green electricity and "carbon-neutralised gas" to roughly 200,000 customers around the UK.
Armstrong Capital's investment director Jonathan Hick said his firm was "delighted" to enter into a long-term agreement with the green energy specialist, noting that the deal would cover the full life of the subsidy on the solar projects.
Meanwhile, Sam Dickerson, commercial manager at Ecotricity, said the offtake agreement would spur the development of more renewable energy plants. "Sourcing ROCs directly from a renewable generator is crucial for us to meet our requirements along with allowing more sources of green energy to be built," he said.
