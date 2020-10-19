'The UK desperately needs more trees': Woodland Trust aims to plant 50 million by 2025

Charity also piloting £1m 'emergency tree fund' to help councils increase woodland cover, arguing more trees are crucial to UK's 2050 net zero target

The Woodland Trust has unveiled an ambitious plan to plant 50 million trees by 2025 in a bid to tackle climate change and put the UK on track to meet its net zero emission target.

In a new campaign launched this morning, the conservation charity has pledged to dramatically boost the number of trees it plants annually in order to expand critically-needed woodland to store carbon across the UK as the country works to reduce its emissions.

The campaign, dubbed the 'Big Climate Fightback' will see the conservation charity send more than 600,000 free trees to community groups and schools over the next few weeks, it said.

It also urged individuals to help the charity reach the tree planting goal by donating money or by lobbying the devolved governments of the UK to significantly raise their tree planting ambition.

"Trees are our strongest warriors in the battle against climate change," the charity said. "They lock up carbon, fight flooding and cool our cities. But there are simply not enough of them to tackle the climate emergency. To hit the government's 2050 carbon net zero target, the UK desperately needs more trees."

In addition, the Woodland Trust is today launching a new £1m emergency tree fund geared at supporting local authorities' tree planting efforts, according to the Press Association (PA). Initially set to be trialled across 12 councils, the aim is to ultimately roll out the fund across the country.

The Committee on Climate Change has stressed that a dramatic ramp up in tree planting is necessary if the UK is to meet its net zero goal, estimating the UK should be planting around 30,000 hectares of woodland each year, potentially rising to 50,000 hectares if other carbon reduction targets are not met.

In June the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a target to plant 75,000 acres of trees each year - roughly the equivalent of 30,000 hectares, or 50 million trees each year - by 2025. However, with only 13,400 hectares of trees planted in the UK in the year ending March 2019, such a goal represents a major challenge for the UK.

The Woodland Trust said achieving its goal for 50 million trees by 2025 would therefore require it to beat all previous tree planting records, noting that it only planted four million trees last year.

"A year on from many big promises and statements about the need for more trees in order to achieve carbon net zero by 2050, they mainly remain just that, words," Woodland Turst chief executive Darren Moorcroft told PA. More immediate action was required to tackle the climate crisis, he stressed, touting trees as "nature's most powerful weapons in the fight against climate change."