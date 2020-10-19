Government warns councils to consider motorists when designing cycling schemes

The next funding round from the Emergency Travel Fund is set to be unveiled this autumn | Credit: iStock

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused of backtracking on support for cycling and walking in letter to councils emphasising government's support for motorists

The government is facing accusations of rowing back on its support for cycling and walking, after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Friday warned councils to consider the needs of motorists when designing active travel schemes, in an apparent reversal from his previous advice urging local leaders to prioritise cyclists and pedestrians when reallocating use of road space post-pandemic.

In a letter to local authotities on Friday uncovered by Forbes, Shapps urged councils to "balance the needs of cyclists and pedestrians with the needs of other road users, including motorists and local businesses" to qualify for the maximum funding possible in the upcoming second round of the government's £250m Emergency Active Travel Fund, which was first announced in May in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown measures to encourage cycling and walking and boost air quality in congested areas.

"No-one should be in doubt about our support for motorists," the letter concludes, claiming that although a large proportion of active travel schemes introducted by councils under the fund had been successful, a "significant minority" had been "nowhere near good enough" as they had caused congestion for road users.

The intervention indicates a change of tone from the government, which as part of its push for a "green recovery" from the Covid-19 pandemic had emphasised the need to reallocate road space away from drivers in order to turbocharge low carbon forms of travel that can reduce pollution and boost healthy living. In July, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans for a £2bn cycling "revolution" across England, including the establishment of a new walking and cycling watchdog Active Travel England, alongside stronger powers to councils to close side streets to cars and restrict traffic around schools.

That followed the government's £250m active travel fund in May, which gave councils emergency powers to introduce new pop-up cycle lanes and to widen pavements in a bid to encourage more people to embrace active travel. Under the new rules, councils could fast-track new infrastructure without running extensive in-person consultations or advertising in print media, as is traditional for such changes.

However, in last week's letter to local authorities, Shapps suggested the government would only award funding to schemes that could prove they had undertaken community consultation. "I want to be absolutely clear: We are not prepared to tolerate hastily introduced schemes which will create sweeping changes to communities without consultation, and ones where the benefits to cycling and walking do not outweigh the disbenefits for other road users," he wrote.

Shapps' letter on Friday pockets of frustration from some motorists and councillors in local areas that have faced new road restrictions - dubbed Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) - to make way for cyclists over the summer, although new polling by consulting firm Redfield & Wilton yesterday found that of 2,000 Londoners surveyed, 52 per cent said they supported or strongly supported the measures. Around 160 new LTNs have been introduced across 21 London boroughs this summer, and the poll found just 19 per cent of Londoners opposed them. Half of respondends also said the most central London streets should be pedestrianised.

But the DfT, which is also currently consulting on bringing forward the nationwide phase out of petrol and diesel car sales to 2035 or earlier, said local authorities should "engage constructively with residents to make sure any changes they make, such as introducing low-traffic neighbourhoods, are the right ones for everyone".

"As the Transport Secretary has made clear, we have not hesitated to withhold funding from councils who did not demonstrate their schemes would be genuine improvements - and we will continue to scrutinise future applications very closely," DfT said in a statement.

It comes as the Department for Transport gears up to release its hotly-anticipated Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which Shapps had indicated earlier this year would seek to encourge a shift away from private car use in favour of publis transport and active travel across the UK.

Leo Murray, director of innovation at climate charity Possible - a member of the government's external advisory body the Net Zero Transport Board - raised concerns that the government could be reneging on its previous promises to put pedestrians first in its post-pandemic local transport policy.

For the record, my main message in Net Zero Transport Board meetings about this was "hold your nerve"; backlash and disruption is inevitable but temporary; these are but passing storms. Actually seemed at the time like ministers were listening 😔 https://t.co/SfK1E9f6w7 — Leo Murray (@crisortunity) October 18, 2020

But while Shapps letter has prompted some to suggest the government could be mulling a policy change, other observers have mused that the letter may be a more cosmetic attempt to appease Conservative MPs who have received complaints about pop-up cycle lanes.

The letter itself confirms that authorities with active travel plans with good design principles and "genuine plans" to consult with local communities will receive "all, or in some cases more funding" than expected.