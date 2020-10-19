Reports: Mark Carney aiming to set up global CO2 offsets market in early 2021

Former Bank of England Governor recently set up a Taskforce to accelerate the development of a voluntary market for carbon offsets

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is gearing up to establish a "credible" international carbon offsetting market by as soon as the beginning of next year, amid growing demand from the private sector to drive down emissions, The Telegraph reports.

Carney last month announced a new Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets comprised of 40 leading experts and business leaders around the world aimed at accelerating the development of credible CO2 offset trading, as increasing numbers of firms look for short term offsets to deliver net zero targets.

Figures from major global corporates such as Shell, BP, RWE, Tata Steel, Unilever, UBS, Siemens, Nestlé, Etihad, BNP Paribas, BlackRock, Bank of America, and Maersk have joined the Taskforce, alongside carbon market specialists such as ClimateCare, Verra, and Natural Capital Partners.

And speaking to The Telegraph on Friday, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters - who was appointed to lead the Taskforce - revealed the initiative aims to begin trading under a new framework with a transparent price for carbon by as soon as the start of 2021, preceded by an interim report next month.

Although carbon offsetting has been used for a number of years by companies to support environmental projects that sequester emissions in order to claim cuts in CO2, the practice has lacked a standardised price or certification system to ensure projects are genuine and credible.

Some campaigners also remain fiercely critical of the offset market, questioning the credibility of many emissions reduction projects and arguing that offsets can distract from efforts to cut emissions at source.

But as increasing numbers of governments around the world have set net zero emission pledges, growing numbers of companies have also followed suit with ambitious carbon neutral goals, which in the short term at least often require investment in CO2 offsetting. In the longer term, too, there are uncertainties as to how specific industries - such as airlines - can eradicate emissions altogether due to the difficulty of decarbonising their operations, meaning demand for offsetting from projects such as forestry, peatland and mangrove restoration is likely to continue long into the future.

Meanwhile, the development of the new international aviation offset scheme - dubbed CORSIA - and the tightening of emissions caps in established cap-and-trade schemes such as the EU emissions trading scheme are expected to provide a further boost to the global carbon markets.

But amid rapidly growing demand for credible CO2 offsets, Winters told the newspaper the markets for CO2 offset credits were "fragmented", suffered from a lack of transparency and had no single set of standards or price per tonne of carbon - but rejected suggestions that offsetting amounted to 'greenwashing'.

"I think that there is a legitimacy, a credibility problem [with the current market] because there are some people, including some NGOs who say too much money has been invested by people who think that they're doing good for the climate but it's being invested in projects that aren't actually making a difference," he said.

Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets claims that in order to meet growing demand for offsets, current private sector carbon markets would need to grow by at least 15-fold on today's levels, potentially reaching up to 160 times bigger.

"What we're focused on is a purely private sector set of solutions," Winters added. "The power of the private sector and private markets to solve the climate problem is overwhelming. We are the emitters and the opportunity for us to harness the power of private markets to solve this intractable problem is one that's very much within reach. Our objective in this taskforce is to put the underlying infrastructure and standards in place that will unleash the power of private markets to solve this problem."

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) is sponsoring the Taskforce, with financial consultant McKinsey & Company providing advisory support and Annette Nazareth, a partner at law firm Davis Polk and former commissioner of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, serving as operational lead.