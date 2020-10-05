Net Zero Festival: Now available on demand

All sessions from the three day broadcast are now available on demand through the Festival platform

Every session from last week's Net Zero Festival is now available on demand, offering delegates the chance to access three days of broadcast content exploring almost every aspect of the net zero transition.

Broadcast live from the BT Sport studios in London last week, the world's first Net Zero Festival featured a raft of business leaders, government Ministers, academics, and campaigners who came together to discuss the many challenges and opportunities associated with the net zero transition.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations are now available on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.

Delegates can catch up on Paul Polman's conversation with Gavin Esler on the future of net zero leadership, climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh's opening keynote on the escalating climate crisis, and Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith's call for governments to "step up" and follow the lead of businesses in developing credible net zero strategies.

The Festival also featured in-depth discussions on how to set effective net zero targets, how to develop strategies for net zero fleets, nature based solutions, and communicating climate action, and how to mobilise a new wave of net zero investment, as part of a jam-packed agenda.

"The Net Zero Festival provided an inspiring and unique exploration of the scale of the net zero transition and its many implications," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "We were delighted so many people were able to join us live, but one of the big benefits of a virtual conference is the ability to catch up on any sessions you may have missed after the event.

"All of the sessions, including the keynote presentations, panel debates, and analysis from the Net Zero Insight team, are now available on demand and we look forward to extending the reach of the Festival further as we start work on our plans for next year."

Delegates at the Net Zero Festival are also invited to sign up for the Net Zero Skills Summit, which takes place on Monday October 12th and will feature a keynote address from National Grid's executive director Nicola Shaw and an interview with Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation.