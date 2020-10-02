Green light for UK's first new coal mine in 30 years as Cumbria council grants approval

The mine will be operated by West Cumbria Mining and is expected to extract 2.4 million tonnes annually for use in industry, causing consternation among climate campaigners

Plans to build the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years have been given the green light by Cumbria county councillors, in a hugely controversial decision this afternoon that has provoked consternation among climate campaigners.

In a decision that was widely expected before the vote, councillors on Cumbria County Council's planning committee voted 12-3 this afternoon to grant planning permission to the project, with two abstentions.

The controversial project throws a lifeline to the UK's deep coal mining industry, which had ceased operations in December 2015 when the Kellingley colliery in North Yorkshire closed down.

The new mine, operated by West Cumbria Mining (WCM), is expected to extract around 2.4 million tonnes annually, largely from under the seabed. WCM has said it plans to extract solely metallurgical or coking coal for use in industry, not fuel for power stations. Steel and chemical factories in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire and Port Talbot are expected to burn the coal's output, with WCM arguing that it will displace imports rather than add to emissions.

Today's approval is the latest twist in a long-running saga over the proposed mine, located near Whitehaven in Cumbria, which the developer claims would create 500 jobs in an area heavily reliant on seasonal tourism.

Mark Kirkbride, CEO of West Cumbria Mining, said the decision marks " another very important milestone", but made no mention of climate change in his statement. "Woodhouse Colliery will bring significant local benefits to Whitehaven, Copeland and Cumbria in terms of jobs and investment, at a critical time given the impacts of Covid-19 upon employment and economics both locally and nationally," he said. "I am proud to be part of a scheme which will have such a positive impact on the local community as well as the long-term financial benefits the mine will bring to Cumbria and the UK."

Campaigners, however, argue the mine is incompatible with the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target, and would undermine the country's ambitions as a global leader on climate action ahead of next year's critical COP26 UN climage conference in Glasgow.

"We can't claim to be fighting the climate crisis one minute, and open a new coal mine the next," said Gareth Redmond-King, head of climate change at WWF, in the wake of today's decision. "Next year the UK is hosting the UN climate conference - we cannot hold our heads high as world leaders when our hands are dirtied by fossil fuels."

Cumbria County Council first gave permission to West Cumbria Mining to go ahead with the £165m project more than a year ago, but progress was stalled in February this year, when the High Court granted permission to a local campaign group to pursue a judicial review of the council's decision to grant planning permission. The judgement followed a report from Green Alliance that argued the mine was incompatible with the UK's net zero goals.

This review was dropped last month, after WCM committed to only producing metallurgical coal for industry. Previously, the miner had intended to produce at least 15 per cent middling coal, used for power generation. The mine will also have to shut by 2049 to meet environmental objectives.

Environmental campaigners have fought a hard campaign against the mine. "Coal extraction in Cumbria will increase climate wrecking emissions and undermine the UK's commitment to building a carbon-free future," said Estelle Worthington, north-west campaigner at Friends of the Earth. "And with huge doubts over the demand for its coal beyond the very short-term, this mine could soon become an enormous white elephant."

The approval comes just weeks after plans for an open-cast coal mine in Druridge Bay, Northumberland were rejected by government as not "environmentally acceptable," according to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick. A month earlier, in August, an application to extend operations at the Bradley mine in County Durham were also rejected, marking the end of one of the country's last remaining coal mine. Currently, only one remains in England, Hartington in Derbyshire, although there are still several operating in Scotland and Wales. The Westhaven mine will bring the total in England to two.

The UK has committed to reaching net zero carbon by 2050, a target that requires the country to decarbonise its electricity system, transport and household heating. Green groups argue that the new coal mine, expected to emit 8m tonnes of carbon annually, will trash efforts to reach that goal. But WCM and other project backers - including the constituency MP, Trudy Harrison, and its Labour-controlled district council - say it is viable as it will only supply energy to industry, not power generation.

BusinessGreen was awaiting comment from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government at the time of publication.