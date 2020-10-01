Net Zero Festival day two - Live Blog
Catch up on all the latest news, top speakers and in-depth discussion from day one of the world's first Net Zero Festival from BusinessGreen, featuring a host of events and panels focusing on the topic of innovation
BusinessGreen brings you live coverage from day two of the Net Zero Festival, featuring a host of top business leaders, influential policymakers, academics and inspirational thinkers providing an invaluable guide to the economic and industrial revolution that will define the post-Covid world.
Follow this blog for the all the latest action throughout the day, which is broadly focused around the topic of net zero innovation - featuring appearances from Fully Charged presenter Robert Llewellyn, Energy UK CEO Emma Pinchbeck, Environment Agency chair Emma Howard-Boyd, and government Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith, as well as a host of leading business figures from Heathrow, Drax, Sky, John Lewis Partnership, National Grid, Tesco, and many more.
More news
NHS becomes world's first health system to commit to net zero
Plan includes a string of new targets and commits NHS to reducing emissions under its direct control to net zero by 2040, before bringing its supply chain footprint in line by 2045
Nature playing critical role in nation's wellbeing during pandemic, survey finds
Natural England's latest People and Nature survey found four in ten people are spending more time in natural spaces since the pandemic began
Financing change: Science-based targets system launched for banks and investors
As many as 55 banks and financial firms including Standard Chartered and Amalgamated Bank have already committed to setting climate targets under the new system
National Grid sets out raft of science-aligned 2030 climate targets
The energy giant is aiming to slash greenhouse gas emissions and air travel while electrifying most of its vehicle fleet by 2030