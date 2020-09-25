Hydrogen plane takes flight over Bedfordshire in 'world first' for commercial aircraft

ZeroAvia hails major milestone for zero carbon flight as six-seater aircraft completes test flight at Cranfield Airport

A passenger plane powered by a hydrogen fuel cell has successfully completed a test flight in Bedfordshire, in a zero emission journey hailed as a "world first" by green aviation specialist ZeroAvia.

The six-seat plane, which has been retrofitted to run on the hydrogen fuel cell rather than conventional jet fuel, took off from UK developer's research and development facility at Cranfield Airport, completing a full 20-minute circuit before landing again yesterday.

The successful test flight marks the first ever hydrogen fuel powered flight of a commercial-grade aircraft, according to ZeroAvia, which said it is planning to test the technology along longer routes before the end of the year, including a 250-mile flight from an airfield in Orkney, Scotland.

ZeroAvia's chief executive Val Mitakhov said breakthrough would pave the way to the commercialisation of hydrogen powered, zero carbon flight.

"While some experimental aircraft have flown using hydrogen fuel cells as a power source, the size of this commercially available aircraft shows that paying passengers could be boarding a truly zero-emission flight very soon," Miftakhov said.

Developing climate-friendly commercial aircraft is seen as a major technological challenge, with the aviation sector accounting for between roughly 2.3.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, a figure that is expected to rise even higher in the coming decades.

Yet ZeroAvia stresses that, beyond its climate benefits, hydrogen-electric powertrain technology can carry lower fuel and maintenance costs than conventional engines, potentially helping to "reduce commercial challenges" for the aviation industry in the wake of the immense economic loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus crisis.

The achievement comes just months after ZeroAvia announced that it had achieved the UK's "first ever" commercial scale battery-electric flight in the same model, a Piper M-class plane.

ZeroAvia's work is supported by the government's Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) programme, and the company is a member of the government's JetZero Council, a coalition of industry, green groups and government dedicated to exploring avenues to net zero emissions aviation.

Business and industry minister Nadhim Zahawi stressed that the development of zero emissions aircraft would allow the UK to make "significant headway" towards its 2050 net zero ambition.

"Backed by government funding, this flight is another exciting milestone in ZeroAvia's project," Zahawi said. "It shows that technologies to clean up air travel are now at our fingertips - with enormous potential to build back better and drive clean economic growth in the UK."