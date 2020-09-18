Mack Trucks' first electric refuse lorry goes in to production

The firm's first electric refuse lorry is set to go into production early next year | Credit: Mack Trucks

US manufacturer - which is owned by Volvo Group - announces its first ever foray into the electric vehicle market

Being woken early by the binman could soon become a thing of the past, with US manufacturer Mack Trucks having yesterday revealed that its first "revolutionary" electric refuse truck is set to go into full production over the coming year.

The Mack LR Electric model is a zero emissions truck designed to help commercial or municipal customers comply with increasingly stringent air quality, CO2, and noise regulations, according to the company, which is part of the Volvo Group.

Mack Trucks has been building lorries and trucks for around 120 years from its headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina, but the new refuse truck is announced this week is the company's first move into the electric vehicle market.

"The LR Electric is paving the way toward widespread acceptance of zero-emissions refuse trucks," said Mark Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. "As we begin delivering them to customers in the coming year, we remain committed to ensuring these trucks are built to meet the unique needs of the refuse industry."

The prototype of the LR Electric was first developed in 2018, and features a fully-integrated electric powertrain comprising twin electric motors and four NMC lithium-ion batteries to power the vehicle. A three-mode regenerative braking system takes into account the truck's increasing load and helps recapture energy as the refuse truck stops repeatedly throughout the day, the company said.

In addition, the vehicle uses a proactive telematics system to monitor its performance in order to maximise operation time. Orders for the Mack LR Electric open early next year, with the first deliveries to customers expected to begin in 2021.