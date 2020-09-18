Tate & Lyle sweetens climate efforts with science-based CO2 targets

Sugar brand secures validation for its 2030 climate goals from the Science-Based Targets initiative

Tate & Lyle has joined the growing band of 65 food and drinks companies worldwide to secure approval for its greenhouse gas reduction goals from the Science-Based Targets initiative, with the sugar brand aiming to cut its emissions by almost a third over the next decade.

The UK manufacturer yesteraday said its target to slash its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 has officially been approved, putting the company in line with the Paris Agreement's lower ambition goal to limit global average temperature rise this century 'well below' 2°C.

Tate & Lyle's pledge to reduce CO2 from its value chain - also known as Scope 3 emissions - by 15 per cent over the same period has also secured approval, it said.

"To make the necessary reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, manufacturers like us must look beyond our factory gates to our value chain and commit to collaboration," said Sara Leeman, environment lead at Tate & Lyle. "With the approval of our science-based targets, we are delighted to have a unifying framework enabling our employees, suppliers and customers to work together to achieve shared sustainability goals backed by climate science."

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature and helps companies to create effective targets for cutting emissions. Other companies with approved targets include the Coca-Cola Company, Cadbury brand owner Mondelez and Proctor & Gamble.



Nick Hampton, chief executive at Tate & Lyle said: "We are committed to working actively across our supply chain to help improve our environment and shape a better world."