Office furniture giant Steelcase sets 2030 'carbon negative' goal

US firm secures approval from the Science Based Targets initiative after setting new green goals in line with 1.5C global warming trajectory

Office furniture giant Steelcase has set its sights on becoming a 'carbon negative' organisation within the next decade, yesterday unveiling plans to ramp up its use of renewable energy, slash carbon emissions, and finance carbon offset efforts that deliver "external emissions reductions with social benefits".

The US manufacturer - which last year recorded revenues of $3.7bn - said it had already achieved 'carbon neutrality' across its own operations thanks to a combination of CO2 reduction efforts and investing in carbon offsets, but that it now planned to go further by removing more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030.

It has also announced a new set of decarbonisation goals, for which it has secured validation from the Science-Based Targets initiative which approves targets that in line with a 1.5C global warming trajectory. The firm is aiming to cut absolute emissions from its own operations in half by 2030 against a 2010 baseline, in addition to scaling back on business travel and waste generation.

In addition, Steelcase said it also planned to engage with suppliers to help them set up their own Science-Based Targets by 2025, before driving its business towards becoming carbon negative by 2030.

The company highlighted a number of key benefits and opportunities that would come from decarbonising its operations, including potential cost savings that are likely to arise from investing in energy efficiency projects and direct renewable energy supplies where available. It also confirmed it would explore the potential for the use of onsite wind and solar generation.

"Steelcase is proud to lead our industry in addressing this critical global issue," said Jim Keane, president and CEO of Steelcase. "We continue to see the destructive effects of climate change that touch the lives of people in communities around the world and are pleased to be taking immediate steps in the right direction."

