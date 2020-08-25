Renewables costs keep on falling fast, but clean energy challenges remain
New reports from the government and the Energy Systems Catapult have today provided further evidence the UK's energy industry is facing a decade of unprecedented and rapid change
Renewables costs are continuing to fall - and they are doing so at a startling pace. That is the headline conclusion from the government's latest update to its energy cost projections, which provide...
