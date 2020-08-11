'An important first step': Openreach dials up order for electric van fleet

Vauxhall to deliver 270 fully electric Vivaro-e vans and nine Corsa-e cars to one of the UK's largest fleet operators

Openreach's ambitious plans to switch its giant fleet to electric models took a step forward yesterday, with an order for nearly 280 electric vehicles (EVs) from Vauxhall. The broadband delivery subsidiary of BT is set to receive 270 fully electric Vivaro-e vans and nine Corsa-e cars, as it looks to accelerate the transition away from diesel models.

The move follows the recent launch of the Electric Fleets Coalition, of which Openreach is a founding member, which is calling on the government to pull forward the target for all new cars and vans to be fully electric to 2030.

The growing band of fleet operators that are committed to switching to electric models hope that a more ambitious policy goal can help drive investment in manufacturing capacity and ensure burgeoning corporate demand for electric cars and vans is met.

"Openreach is leading the charge on the transition to electric vehicles," said Clive Selley, Openreach CEO. "Our order today is an important first step as we begin to move our fleet, the second largest commercial fleet in the UK, to being fully electric."

Vauxhall said its Vivaro-e and Corsa-e models were well-suited to Openreach's needs.

The Vivario-e van is available with two battery sizes and delivers an operational range of up to 205 miles, while the Corsa-e boasts a 209 mile range on a single charge. Both models can deliver an 80 per cent charge in around 30 minutes.

Advocates of EVs argue they are particularly well suited to large fleet operators - Openreach currently operates around 27,000 vehicles - as they deliver low fuel and maintenance costs and can be managed to match the range required by fleet drivers.

"Our electric vehicles help achieve significant cost savings from day one, and equally as important have no compromise in capability," said James Taylor, general sales director of Vauxhall. "Having one of the UK's largest fleet operators choosing our electric vehicles shows just how confident they are in our product. We are very happy to continue our partnership with Openreach, transforming their nationwide fleet with our new electric vehicles."