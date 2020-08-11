Greenwich inks £300m deal for 750 'carbon positive' modular homes

Deal will see Lewisham builder A&E Elkins assemble as many as 750 low carbon council homes in 60 locations across Greenwich over the next five years

The Royal Borough of Greenwich has selected a consortium of firms to deliver up to 750 green and affordable council homes, as part of a £300m contract it claims is the UK's largest ever modular housing deal.

The 'carbon positive' modular council homes will be developed at dozens of locations across the borough over the next five years by the alliance, which counts Lewisham builder A&E Elkins, Liverpool-based manufacturer Ideal Modular Homes, and East London-based architect ShedKM among its members.

The first homes are expected before the close of the year, according to the partners.

Ray Elkins, managing director at A&E Elkins, said the firm was "delighted" to be supporting the borough in its "quest to provide high-quality, affordable homes that exceed carbon zero standards and reduce fuel poverty for local communities".

The modular homes can be manufactured in just four days and installed on site in just eight hours, Elkins added, cutting delivery programme time in half and reducing construction-related noise and disruption.

Alex Flint, Shedkm's director, toasted the "important and innovative project". "Designed to exemplar standards with sustainability at their heart, the homes will feature exceptional space standards, large expanses of glazing and robust facing materials," he said.

Greenwich councillor Anthony Okereke also applauded the deal, which he said would help the borough meet its twin pledges of delivering 750 new council homes and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030. "With plans for construction on 750 new homes to be underway by 2022, we're excited to be at the forefront of delivering innovative zero-carbon council properties, making good on Royal Greenwich's commitments to tackling both the housing crisis and climate change," he said.

The project will run across five years, with the possible extension of a further five years, the council said.