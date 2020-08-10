BP boss: Net zero plan is critical for 'socially challenged' oil industry

In Sunday Times interview, BP chief executive admits that without new decarbonisation strategy the company would struggle to attract and retain top talent

BP chief executive Bernard Looney has revealed more about the thinking behind the oil giant's high profile net zero strategy in a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times this weekend.

Speaking in the wake of the company's unveiling of its new net zero strategy - which includes plans to increase annual clean energy investment 10-fold by 2030 and cut oil and gas production 40 per cent by the same date - Looney said the new plans were critical to BP's long term future.

"Oil is increasingly becoming socially challenged, there's no question about that," he said. "I would talk about the people we've hired into BP in the past six months that we would have struggled to hire had we not laid out the ambition that we laid out [to become a net-zero carbon company]. I can talk about people inside the company who were planning to leave and change their minds."

BP's sweeping plans received plaudits last week from both Greenpeace and the UN, who hailed the scale of the company's clean energy investment plans. The new strategy includes goals to develop 50GW of renewables capacity globally by 2030, while expanding the company's electric vehicle charging network from 7,500 to 70,000 points.

However, in comments that will disappoint some environmental campaigners Looney insisted investments in fossil fuel infrastructure would continue into the future.

"We are a company that's 97 per cent hydrocarbons today," he told the newspaper. "That's where the cash comes from. Without the cash, there isn't the investment. Do you believe that we have a role? That we should transition? The only possible way to do that is to maintain that existing business. We're not turning our back on it."

Looney also rejected suggestions the company was ill-placed to compete in the increasingly crowded clean energy market, arguing that BP had "unique skills" and the scale and breadth required to bundle together a range of clean energy services for corporate clients. Citing the example of Amazon's work to source clean power for its data centres, Looney said that BP had the capacity to deliver renewables for corporate clients at scale and at low cost, while also providing hedging and back-up services.

The comments came as rival oil giant Equinor announced it has appointed its head of technology and projects, Anders Opedal, to replace chief executive Eldar Saetre when he retires this autumn.

Opedal will be tasked with building on Saetre's work to reposition Equinor as a key player in the clean energy transition following the adoption of a net zero emissions goal and the ditching of its previous name, Statoil.

"Equinor is entering a phase of significant change as the world needs to take more forceful action to combat climate change," Chairman Jon Erik Reinhardsen said in a statement. "Anders is the right person to further develop Equinor as a force in the green shift."

Opedal said the company had "a great starting point for what will be a massive transition". "Together, we will accelerate the development of Equinor as a broad energy company and our growth within renewables," he added.