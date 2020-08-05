Glasgow Climate Summit: UK government appoints Arup as COP26 sustainability consultant

London-based engineering and design consultancy Arup is to work with the UK government to prepare for the 2021 COP26 summit in Glasgow and support efforts to minimise the environmental impact of the high profile event, the firm announced yesterday.

The company confirmed it has secured a contract with the government to develop a Carbon Management Plan for the Summit, which will assess the event's energy consumption, travel emissions, catering waste, and transportation to ensure it achieves the ISO 20121 certification, the international standard for sustainable events management.

Leading this work will be a multidisciplinary team of carbon consultants, transport planners, waste experts, and sustainable supply chain specialists from the company's London and Glasgow offices.

The company has previously worked on a raft of projects in Glasgow, where it employs more than 140 engineers and consulting specialists, including the SSE Hydro and the redevelopment of Glasgow Queen Street Station. It has also been working with Zero Waste Scotland to support Scottish local authorities as they develop net zero carbon plans.

"We are really looking forward to working closely with the FCO and Cabinet Office to help them achieve their aim of making COP26 in Glasgow a sustainable and carbon neutral event," said Jonathan Ben-Ami, Sustainability Director at Arup.

"We will bring our global knowledge and expertise on sustainable event management to COP26 with the aim of also leaving a positive long-term legacy for the UK and Glasgow."

COP26 was originally scheduled to take place this autumn, but was delayed by a year in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled to take place between 1 and 12 November 2021 and is set to bring together 10s of thousands of politicians, civil servants, business leaders, campaigners, and journalists from around the world for the biggest UN climate summit since the 2015 Paris Summit. The hope is that the Summit will finalise the rules for the Paris Agreement and mark a turning point in global decarbonisation efforts as countries update their national climate action plans.