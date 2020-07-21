Octopus Renewables snaps up 9.1MW UK rooftop solar portfolio
Purchase of solar assets spread across 2,700 rooftops touted as the 'logical next step' by the growing clean energy investor
Octopus Renewables has boosted its UK solar portolio after snapping up 9.1MW of residential rooftop solar assets spread across the UK.
The new solar assets span more than 2,700 rooftops across the UK, with a signficant proportion in Manchester and Birmingham, according to the UK clean energy investor, which estimates carbon savings from the portfolio quivalent to removing close to 8,000 petrol or diesel cars from the road.
Octopus Renewables - which forms part of the Octopus Group alongside green power supplier Octopus Energy and several investment and real estate arms - now manages more than £3bn in clean energy assets, and claims to be the largest commercial solar energy investor in Europe.
Peter Dias, investment director at Octopus Renewables said that the latest deal was "an exciting step" for the firm, adding to its growing rooftop solar portfolio across both the UK and France. "Given our established track record in the UK solar market, this was a logical next step as we build on our leading position in the European solar market and look to further expand our activity in solar rooftops," he said.
The firm was advised by Spring Park Capital, Osborne Clarke and Everoze on the transaction.
It marks the second acquisition the clean energy investor's £185m Renewable Energy Income Partnership 3 (REIP 3) fund, following its purchase last week of two operational onshore wind farms in South Lanarkshire and Northamptonshire with a combined capacity of 16.8MW.
More news
The Green Homes Grant: a golden opportunity for energy efficiency
The Chancellor's £3bn green homes investment is a chance to prove the market for energy efficiency, argues James Griffiths from the Association for Decentralised Energy
MPs urge government to 'dramatically scale-up' net zero in recovery plans
Cross party MPs from the Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP join businesses in calling for clear net zero roadmap to 2050
P&G unveils 2030 'carbon neutral' goal backed by CO2 offsetting plan
Firm to invest in nature-based schemes such as tree planting and mangrove restoration to slash emissions over coming decade
Octopus Renewables snaps up 9.1MW UK rooftop solar portfolio
Purchase of solar assets spread across 2,700 rooftops touted as the 'logical next step' by the growing clean energy investor