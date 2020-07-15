'Doubling down on fossil fuels': Is the green recovery opportunity being squandered?
New Energy Policy Tracker reveals support for fossil fuel industries has outstripped support for clean energy across the G20, but is there time to change course?
All the talk is of a 'green recovery'. The UK government wants one. So does the EU. Germany has already committed €40bn to the cause, France has earmarked €15bn to its green stimulus, and South Korea is...
Net zero needs skilled workers and investment - Ofgem's ill-judged proposals threaten both
Energy regulator's plans to rein-in day-to-day spending could imperil net zero projects as well as training for already over-stretched workers, argues Sue Ferns of trade union Prospect
In the Loop: Radical zero-waste shopping scheme launches in UK
Tesco and Terracycle team up to launch new packaging re-use delivering model in the UK