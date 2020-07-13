Construction starts on UK-Denmark Viking Link interconnector

Plans to enable the UK to share renewable energy with countries across northern Europe took a major step forward today, as construction began on an electricity interconnector linking the country's power grid with its Denmark's national network.

Delivered as a joint project between National Grid Ventures and the Danish electricity system operator Energinet, the Viking Link project is set to deliver the world's longest subsea electricity interconnector. Capable of providing up to 1.4GW of electricity transmission, the interconnector will stretch 765km onshore and under the sea from Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire to Revsing in South Jutland.

Once completed by the end of 2023, the €2bn subsea electricity cable will have enough capacity to supply power to one and a half million UK homes, the National Grid said, adding that by 2030, 90 per cent of electricity imported via National Grid's interconnectors will be from zero carbon sources.

German engineering giant Siemens Energy is building the UK and Denmark converter stations at both ends of the interconnector link. Construction began today with Siemens starting work on a 2.4km long access road for the Bicker Fen converter station site, which will take nine months to finish.

"We've already completed the initial groundwork with archeological and ecological surveys as well as water works studies, however this is a key construction milestone for the project," explained Mike Elmer, Viking Link Project Director for National Grid Ventures.

"Viking Link will play a vital role in helping to decarbonise the UK's power supply on the journey to a net zero carbon energy system. It will enable access to a cleaner greener supply of electricity, which will make energy more secure and affordable for consumers."

The Viking Link builds on previous infrastructure projects such as the Nemo Link, connecting the UK's energy grid with its counterpart in Belgium, which came online at the start of last year.

Interconnectors are widely regarded as a crucial component of grid decarbonisation efforts for countries across Northern Europe, allowing them to export renewable power whenever national supply exceeds demand.