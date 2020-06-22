Oil and Gas UK maps out 'Pathway to Net Zero'

Industry commits to halving operational emissions within the next decade, as it seeks to deliver net zero emissions from UK basin by 2050

The UK's oil and gas industry has this month published a new roadmap, setting out how the sector could deliver one of the world's first net zero emissions basins.

Industry body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) last week published a wide-ranging new report, titled The Pathway to Net Zero: Production Emissions Targets, which it said makes the sector "one of the first in the UK to commit to industry-wide targets and provide details on how they will be achieved".

The report commits the industry - which accounts for around four per cent of UK emissions from its operations alone - to halving emissions from production and exploration by 2030 as part of a bid to reach net zero by 2050.

The new targets were unveiled as the group began formal talks with the government over a new Sector Deal for the industry, which is expected to provide further insight into how Ministers intend to manage the decarbonisation of one of the UK's most carbon intensive sectors.

OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie said the coronavirus crisis highlighted the need to redouble efforts to develop an effective roadmap for transforming the sector.

"The coronavirus pandemic and low oil and gas prices have had a devastating impact on the UK's offshore oil and gas industry," she said. "Given the limited impact that the severity of the lockdown has had on global emissions, it is clearer than ever that we need a fair, inclusive, and sustainable transition towards climate targets. We need a green recovery which supports jobs, supply chain companies and energy communities."

The oil and gas industry has faced fierce criticism from environmental campaigners and critics were quick to note that the new targets cover operational emissions, rather than the emissions that result from using oil and gas.

However, the UK industry has repeatedly argued that as long as demand for oil and gas continues importing fossil fuels can result in higher overall emissions compared to domestically sourced fuels.

"We remain committed to addressing the challenge of climate change, as we outlined in our Roadmap 2035 published last year," Michie stressed. "Our industry will play its part by reducing its emissions and using its skills to develop the solutions that will be needed to make a significant contribution to the UK's overall targets."

She added that a new Sector Deal could "help unlock the full potential of this industry to support a green recovery… With a clear pathway to becoming a net zero basin by 2050 and with support from governments and regulators, we can protect domestic energy supplies, jobs and communities whilst embracing the opportunities which will come from being at the forefront of delivering a low carbon economy".

The report highlights a wide range of areas where the sector can cut operational emissions and support the development of new low carbon industries. For example, the decommissioning of older offshore rigs, progressive reductions in flaring and venting, and major capital investment programmes to use electricity rather than gas to power offshore facilities are all highlighted.

Similarly, the report emphasises how the sector and its skill base can play a critical role in delivering new carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) and green hydrogen projects. The government is widely tipped to announce new support for the fledgling CCUS and hydrogen sectors as part of its imminent economic recovery package.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng hailed the commitment to halving operational emissions over the next decade as "a welcome step for an industry that has a vital role to play in our energy transition in the years to come".

"The UK Government will continue to work tirelessly with all partners to deliver a dynamic Sector Deal," he added. "This will further support the industry in becoming more sustainable, as we work towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050."

His comments were echoed by Paul Wheelhouse, Scottish Government Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the islands, who reiterated the Scottish Government's plans to engineer a low carbon transition for the sector

"This is not only an important commitment from one of Scotland's key sectors, but a significant step to support Scotland's just transition to net zero which helps us move at pace," he said. "This report is timely as it follows the Scottish Government's announcement on Friday 12 June of £62m to support our energy transition."

However, OGUK's new strategy received a much more mixed reception from green groups who maintain the sector should be doing more to help tackle emissions from the use of its products.

"The oil and gas industry needs to take responsibility for the use of its products, not just how green its operations are," Lang Banks from WWF Scotland told the BBC. "Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels is the only fair and sustainable way to address the climate emergency."