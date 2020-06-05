Boris Johnson urges push for 'greener, cleaner and more resilient future' post-pandemic

Business Secretary Alok Sharma also calls for 'global green recovery' as top government figures offer further signs the green economy could be set to benefit in economic stimulus plans

Top government figures have offered yet further strong signals that they view boosting the green economy as a top priority for the UK's Covid-19 recovery strategy, with Boris Johnson today urging investment in "industries, infrastructure and jobs that will endure any storm".

In a statement to mark World Environment Day, the Prime Minister said that while countries were rightly focused on combatting the pandemic, it was critical not to lose sight of the need to protect the planet "from the devastating threat of climate change and biodiversity loss".

With that in mind, he urged the world to "move towards a greener, cleaner, and more resilient future" and to invest in rebuilding economies "so we bounce back stronger than before".

Johnson's comments came as Business Secretary and COP26 President Alok Sharma separately called for a "green global recovery" during the launch of the UN-backed Race to Zero initiative earlier, which saw around 1,000 businesses pledge to draw up plans to achieve net zero emissions by the middle of the century.

"Whether we live in the South, North, East or the West, we share one life-giving but fragile planet," said Sharma, in a speech marred by some technical glitches during broadcast. "And as we recover from the coronavirus, the world has an opportunity to not just rebuild what went before, but to build back better. Uniting behind a green global recovery."

The Race to Zero campaign, dubbed by organisers as the "largest-ever alliance committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions", has so far been backed by firms together boasting annual revenues of $4.72tr, as well as 458 cities, 505 universities, 24 regions, and 36 major investors.

Sharma used his address to urge more private sector actors to sign up to the campaign, which requires participants to publish plans on how they intend to reach net zero emissions by mid-century ahead of the rescheduled COP26 UN climate change summit next year.

"We must all do our part," Sharma added. "I would urge everyone involved in today's event to join the Race to Zero and commit your region, city or company to reaching net zero by 2050 at the latest."

The latest comments from Sharma and the PM will further fuel speculation that the government's economic recovery package expected to emerge next month could feature a host of support for the green economy and climate-resilience infrastructure and technology.

Yet despite reports this week suggesting the Chancellor Rishi Sunak is eyeing a "green industrial revolution" as the UK emerges from the current crisis, scant details have been given as to precisely what will be included in the eventual recovery package. Concerns therefore still remain in some quarters that the groundswell of business and public pressure for a green recovery could yet fall on deaf ears, particularly after it emerged yesterday a host of high carbon industries have secure financial support from the Bank of England without any green conditions attached.

Meanwhile, former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney - now the PM's COP26 finance advisor and UN special envoy for climate action and finance - also spoke at today's virtual Race to Zero event, at which he called on the private sector to "take a cue from the current health crisis" when preparing to the net zero transition.

"Our current predicament tells us that you can't push away systemic risks and it's much cheaper to deal with them up front and mitigate them," he said. "And of course, climate is the ultimate one and involves the whole world, and no one is going to be able to self-isolate from it."

Carney said it was imperative that emissions reporting at companies become more comprehensive and widespread and for banks to develop new risk management techniques in the decades to come. In the lead up to COP26 next year, he added, his team would be crafting ways for asset managers, banks and insurers to report on how far their investments are contributing to the net zero transition.

Public health was another key topic at the event, which saw World Health Organisation (WHO) director of public health Dr Maria Neira stress the need to leverage the public's heightened awareness of public health risks to promote urgent climate action.

She also called on governments to end subsidies on fossil fuels, stressing that the estimated $400bn in subsidies channelled to fossil fuels around the world each year lumber the global economy with "around $5tn" in public health costs.

"Stop doing this, because it's killing us," she said. "It's creating combustion that is not only responsible for climate change but as well for the premature deaths caused each year towards exposure to pollution."

It came as 109 investors managing €11.9tr in assets worldwide also jointly threw their weight behind the cavalcade of calls for a green recovery in an open letter spearheaded by CDP, the Principles for Responsible Investment and the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC).

Backed by investors such as BNP Paribas, Allianz, Legal & General and UBS, the letter calls on EU leaders to ensure recovery packages accelerate the transition to a net zero economy in line with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and proposed European Green Deal.

It also argues carbon-intensive companies that receive government bailouts or tax concessions in the wake of the coronavirus crisis should enact climate change transition plans consistent with the Paris Agreement and the Green Deal.

Moreover, the EU's redrafted budget for 2021-27 should maintain a major "climate-mainstreaming ambition", which should also be legally enshrined in the EU Commission's proposed Climate Law, the letter states.

"We can't ignore the dual challenge of the climate and economic crisis," said Stephanie Pfeifer CO of the IIGCC. "Financial decisions made over the following 12 months will shape the global economy for the next decade and beyond, and determine whether we have built the foundations for a sustainable future. A green recovery is the only option when the alternative means further carbon lock-in and fuelling the climate crisis for decades to come."