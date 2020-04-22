Net Zero Festival to go ahead this autumn

World's first Net Zero Festival will proceed this year with expanded digital platforms

BusinessGreen has today confirmed the world's first Net Zero Festival will not be postponed and is set to proceed as scheduled this autumn.

The Net Zero Festival has been designed to take place as a live event, bringing together businesses, policymakers, investors, and campaigners in a bid to advance and celebrate the net zero transition.

BusinessGreen is preparing to deliver the event as originally intended on September 30th, but due to the coronavirus pandemic we are also developing plans that would ensure the Festival can take the form of a Virtual Event on its own dedicated platform with an enhanced global reach.

"As the situation becomes clearer we will communicate how much of the event will be delivered physically and how much virtually, all the while ensuring that all necessary safeguarding measures are in place," said Alan Loader, managing director for tech media, at BusinessGreen publisher Incisive Media. "All our work will be guided by our mission to connect, inform, and inspire the leaders and influencers driving the delivery of a Net Zero economy, while of course maintaining the safety of our colleagues, partners, and stakeholders."

James Murray, editor in chief at BusinessGreen, said that it was important that the Net Zero Festival proceeded this year, even if the physical event has to adjust in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hundreds of businesses, political leaders, and academics around the world have already stressed that the net zero transition must not be derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic," Murray said. "There is no time to waste - every quarter that passes is around one per cent of the available time to build a net zero emission economy by 2050 - and as such we remain committed as ever to bringing together those businesses that will drive the next phase of net zero development and ensure we recover better following the coronavirus pandemic."

Tickets for the Net Zero Festival are on sale now at a special Early Bird rate, and next month will see a series of further updates from BusinessGreen where we will announce additional speakers, hosts, and partners for the inaugural event, as well as more information on the plans for the virtual components of the event.

We will also next month lauch a new dedicated BusinessGreen Net Zero Hub, providing a platform for all our content on the net zero transition.