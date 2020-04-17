Community-run solar projects divert £195,000 to coronavirus support funds

Covid-19 crisis has reinforced the importance and value of community-owned infrastructure capable of generating stable cash flows, according to advisors

Six community-run solar projects in England and Wales have mobilised £195,000 of funding for local coronavirus support efforts, providing the latest in a surge of donations from community-run renewable projects across the UK.

Community solar investor and facilitator Community Owned Renewable Energy Partners (CORE) revealed on Thursday that six projects across England and Wales had organised the funding release by arranging early payments from their respective annual community benefit funds, as well as additional ‘top up funds'.

In Shropshire, the 3.2MW Sheriffhales and the 10MW Twemloes solar farms provided £50,000 and £20,000 respectively, while in Devon, the 5MW Newton Downs and 7.3MW Creacombe solar plant provided £36,000 and £22,000. North of Swansea in Wales, the 5MW Brynwhilach facility diverted £20,000 to coronavirus support initiatives.

The community energy groups will decide where and how to distribute the funds locally, according to CORE, which supports all six projects and facilitated the early funding release with advisors Environmental Finance.

André Sarvarian, associate director at Environmental Finance, said that the Covid-19 crisis had "reinforced" the value of community-owned infrastructure assets capable of delivering stable cash flows. "The original hypothesis of CORE was to embed these valuable assets into community hands to make those communities more resilient and able to react to local social need - this early and substantial release of funds goes a long way to proving that hypothesis," he said.

Anna Shiel, head of origination at CORE partner Big Society Capital, added that the effort "demonstrates how social investment can help communities respond to crisis. CORE's flexibility means six communities are able to use incomes from their solar farms to tackle local challenges quickly".

The mobilisation comes just one week after community wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust, which operates the Beinn Ghrideag wind farm on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, revealed it had mobilised £40,000 for NHS Western Isles. The charity intends the money to go to support frontline staff, Covid-19 patients, and, if budget allows, cancer patients.

The recent mobilisations come just weeks after community solar facilitor Community for Renewables revealed that various community solar enterprises had diverted £100,000 for various local coronavirus funds.

And in related news, Bristol Energy - which sources all its energy from independent, renewable generators - revealed on Thursday that it had donated £12,500 to a fund dedicated to vulnerable households struggling to top-up their pre-payment meters, through the Centre for Sustainable Energy's fuel poverty prevention project project, Warmer Homes Advice & Money.

The Bristol City Council-owned utility said that it is "actively referring" customers to WHAM project caseworkers and other services, such as emergency repairs, food, medicine and debt, who can provide support in addition to company measures.