First Mile and Delphis Eco launch reuse service to plug Covid-19 plastic bottle top shortage

Two firms offer free household collection service for plastic bottle lids to combat global shortage of hand sanitiser dispensers

Recycling firm First Mile and green cleaning brand Delphis Eco have together launched a free household collection service for used plastic spray bottle nozzles, hand soap pumps and flip top caps, in a bid to help plug a global shortage of bottle closures caused by the coronavirus crisis.

China and northern Italy, both key manufacturing regions for these plastic bottle closures, have ground to halt in recent months as they try to stem further spread of the pandemic, leaving a shortage of much-needed dispensers for hand sanitisers and antibacterial hand gel, the firms said.

In a bid to combat the shortage therefore, the two firms have launched new free courier collection dubbed RecycleBox, which will see First Mile collect, sort and clean the used items before shipping them to Delphic Eco to be refilled and reused.

"We are a very proud UK manufacturer and currently have anti-bacterial sanitiser sitting in big containers but, like wine without a cork, we can't supply any bottles," said Mark Jankovich, Delphis Eco's chief executive.

The company manufactures biodegradable, plant-based cleaning products from recycled milk bottles and claims to be the first UK product company to make its bottles entirely from recycled plastic.

"I'm sure some of the bottles may look a bit odd with strange tops on them, but that doesn't matter, as long as people are getting the products they need," added Jankovich. "This is a great way to help fight Covid-19, and help the environment at the same time."

Bruce Bratley, founder and chief executive at First Mile, said the pandemic had led to shortages in various supply chains, many of which were tricky to solve. "But for this one we have a simple solution," he said. "This small action will have a big impact in terms of getting much-needed cleaning and sanitising products out to those that need them most."