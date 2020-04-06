Ed Miliband returns: Former Labour leader handed key climate role as Shadow Business Secretary

Key architect of the 2008 Climate Change Act returns to frontline politics, as Sir Keir Starmer unveils Labour's new front bench team

Ed Miliband has returned to frontline politics in a key climate role, taking up the post of Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveiled his full front bench opposition team today.

The move was warmly welcomed by green business groups and campaigners, who noted that Miliband has long been a vocal advocate of bold climate action, having previously served as Energy and Climate Change Secretary as part of Gordon Brown's administration. As such, Miliband was instrumental in passing the 2008 Climate Change Act, which set UK decarbonisation targets into law and established the Committee on Climate Change (CCC). He was also credited with playing a key role at the Copenhagen Climate Summit in 2009, intervening to stop the tumultuous talks from collapsing at the 11th hour.

Commenting on his appointment, Miliband said his top priority was on working with the government to help businesses and workers badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but he also stressed that "we cannot go back to business as usual after this crisis".

"We will need to reshape our economy, addressing the insecurity many millions of workers face," he said. "We must also return to climate change as the unavoidable long-term issue of our time, including with a recovery based on providing economic justice through a Green New Deal."

The move marks Miliband's first return to frontline politics since stepping down as Labour leader in 2015 to make way for Jeremy Corbyn, although he has maintained a strong interest in climate change in the past five years, regularly writing articles and making speeches on the subject.

As Shadow Business Secretary, he will be tasked with holding the government to account on a raft of critical green business and energy issues during a testing time for the economy as the world faces slowdown as a result of the coronavirus crisis, while also helming Labour's push for a Green New Deal.

His remit is also likely to include the UK's international diplomacy efforts on climate action as the government ramps up preparations for hosting COP26 in 2021 after the international UN summit was pushed back from its original date in November 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Miliband's opposite number on the government front bench - Business Secretary Alok Sharma - also holds the crucial role of COP26 President, and the UK's preparations for the summit have faced fierce criticism from some quarters.

RenewableUK's deputy chief executive Melanie Onn welcomed the appointment of Miliband, who she described as "a strong champion of renewables with a great track record of supporting the innovative technologies we need to get the UK to net zero as fast and as cheaply as possible".

"He's a fluent and passionate advocate for the need to act more swiftly on climate change, and a longstanding supporter of onshore wind as a crucial technology which generates clean electricity at the lowest cost for consumers," she added

Miliband replaces former Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey in the Shadow BEIS role, with the latter today handed the Shadow Education Secretary brief by Starmer, who won a resounding 56 per cent of Labour Party member votes to succeed Corbyn as leader.

Meanwhile, Luke Pollard will stay in post as Shadow Environment Secretary on the opposition benches, in a crucial role scrutinising the government's flagship post-Brexit environmental legislation such as the Environment, Agriculture, and Fisheries Bills, all of which have been making their way through Parliament.

Commenting on his re-appointment, Pollard said: "We need a greater focus on food issues and I will keep making constructive suggestions to Defra ministers to keep food on the shelves and jobs in the supply chain."

Other key green appointments to Starmer's front bench team include Jim McMahon as Shadow Transport Secretary - which will see him head up Labour policy on electric vehicles, aviation, shipping road building, public transport and active travel - and Thangam Debbonaire as Shadow Housing Secretary.

The news follows the announcement over the weekend that Anneliese Dodds will replace John McDonnell as Shadow Chancellor.

Green figures, including leading economist Kate Raworth, welcomed Dodds' appointment yesterday.

Congratulations to my local MP, Anneliese Dodds, on becoming the UK's Shadow Chancellor. In the run up to the last election, she knocked on my door - we talked climate change, austerity and Doughnut Economics. She knows her stuff, she's got this. https://t.co/2oil3uCkL5 — Kate Raworth (@KateRaworth) April 5, 2020

Barry Gardiner, a long-standing advocate of bolder climate action, has left the Cabinet alongside a number of Corbyn-loyalists, such as McDonnell, Richard Burgon, and Dawn Butler. Further junior appointments to the Shadow frontbench are set to be made in the coming days.

Starmer, who positioned himself as a unity candidate following a disastrous General Election result for the Party in December, said his new frontbench team showcased "the breadth, depth and talents of the Labour Party".

"This is a new team that will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election," he said in a statement.