Coronavirus: BusinessGreen events update

All upcoming events through to June postponed until later in the year, but the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards remains open for entries

With the coronavirus crisis sparking inevitable uncertainty right across the economy, BusinessGreen remains very much operating as usual, albeit with our team working from home in line with government recommendations, and we will continue to bring you all the latest news, analysis, and opinion on the green economy.

In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the latest government advice, BusinessGreen has been working on contingency plans in the light of the escalating crisis, and we can today confirm that our face-to-face events through to the start of June have been postponed.

We are now working hard on making our postponed events even bigger and better than ever in what must remain a year of action for the green economy and the net zero transition.

Specifically, we will now look to reschedule the BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum, which was due to take place on March 26th, and the Towards Net Zero Energy BusinessGreen Leaders Briefing, which was slated for April 28th, for later in the year.

The pitching slots secured by all the selected innovators and the places reserved by top green investors at the Technology and Investor Forum will all be honoured at the rescheduled event.

Similarly, all BusinessGreen members who were due to attend the next BusinessGreen Leaders Briefing as part of their subscription package will have their ticket transferred to the rescheduled conference.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Meanwhile, we are currently proceeding as planned with the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, which is scheduled for the evening of June 24th, and would urge any business, organisation, or individual who is keen to enter the UK's most prestigious green business awards to do so before the Friday 27th March deadline.

However, we are obviously aware that we remain in a fast-evolving situation with considerable differences between the projected best and worst case scenarios for the pandemic. As such we will postpone the awards should it become necessary.

Under such a scenario, we would of course still want to recognise the achievements of the green economy over this past year, and we would love to receive as many entries as possible from right across the UK's pioneering green economy. The independent judging sessions would proceed as planned, albeit with deliberations likely taking place through a digital conference platform, and the winners would then be announced at a rescheduled ceremony.

Similarly, our plans are proceeding for the inaugural Net Zero Festival on September 30th with appropriate contingencies also being developed.

Regardless of how the coronavirus crisis plays out the net zero transition will remain one of the defining economic trends of the 21st century and the determining factor on whether or not escalating climate threats can be averted. As such, we remain as committed as ever to providing businesses with a forum in which to jointly explore the huge challenges and opportunities that come with this unprecedented industrial revolution.

Events will continue to play a critical role in BusinessGreen's mission to inform, connect, and inspire the green economy. We remain immensely grateful to all our readers, subscribers, members, and commercial partners who have helped to make our events so successful, informative, and inspiring over the years. There's a lot more to come.

More broadly, in the challenging weeks and months ahead BusinessGreen will continue to do all it can to keep you up to date on all the latest news, opinion, and analysis from across the green economy.

At times of crisis, accurate and timely information is more important than ever and it remains our mission to help provide that information and do all we can to drive forward the development of cleaner, healthier, more prosperous, net zero emission economy for all.