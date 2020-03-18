COP26 delay speculation mounts, as calls grow for green stimulus blitz
Government yet to make a decision on COP26 postponement, as observers warn diplomatic challenges would remain if Summit is rescheduled
Speculation is mounting at the prospect of the crucial COP26 Summit in November being delayed, with reports suggesting government sources are increasingly resigned to the Glasgow Climate Summit being rescheduled...
Waste not want not: Recycling and waste giant Viridor to be sold in £4.2bn deal
Parent company Pennon Group opts to focus on its water businesses, as it announces plans to exit waste and recycling sector
Coronavirus: BusinessGreen events update
All upcoming events through to June postponed until later in the year, but the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards remains open for entries
Coronavirus impact: Nissan suspends EV and car production at flagship Sunderland factory
Fears grow tha virus could hit UK electric vehicle sales as UK home of top selling Nissan LEAF shuts its doors until end of the week