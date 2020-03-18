COP26 delay speculation mounts, as calls grow for green stimulus blitz

Boris Johnson launching COP26 at the Science Musem
Boris Johnson launching COP26 at the Science Musem
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Government yet to make a decision on COP26 postponement, as observers warn diplomatic challenges would remain if Summit is rescheduled

Speculation is mounting at the prospect of the crucial COP26 Summit in November being delayed, with reports suggesting government sources are increasingly resigned to the Glasgow Climate Summit being rescheduled...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news