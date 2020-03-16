Savona revs up Tevva electric van trial ahead of Oxford Zero Emission Zone launch

Oxford-based firm becomes first food service company to deploy Tevva Motor's refrigerated range extended electric van

The emerging market for low emission lorries and heavy goods vehicles took another step forward last week, with news an Oxford food service wholesaler has become the latest company to trial Tevva Motor's Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV).

Wholesaler Savona Foodservice is using a new multi-temperature truck provided by Tevva as part of a six-month trial to assess the effectiveness of the companies low emission REEV technology.

The 12-tonne medium duty truck will be used to carry chilled and frozen goods at temperatures of between -20C and 3C between Oxfordshire and central London among other routes.

Oxford is one of the first cities in the UK to implement a zero-emissions zone, with plans underway for strict new rules on emissions set to come into effect in December 2020 that would restrict access to the city centre for all but electric vehicles.

Savona's managing director, Mike Morgan, said the company had been looking for a suitable low emission delivery option for some time, but that the temperature needs of a food service business had proved a challenge for many electric vehicle manufacturers.

"We're delighted to have found a partner whose approach is collaborative and forward-thinking and who have a solution that works and is good for more than just the last mile," he said. "Just as important is their intelligent approach to energy management."

Specifically, he praised Tevva's predictive range extension management system technology, which uses geofences to autonomously control deployment of the range extender to maximise battery capacity and aid compliance with city centre emissions rules.

"We anticipate that this solution will prove to be at least as commercially viable as traditional, diesel-based options," added Morgan.

The company took advantage of Tevva's Electrify initiative, which allows businesses to hire one of its eTrucks for six months in order to demonstrate the environmental and financial benefits. If the trial is a success then Savona has said it will consider purchasing more vehicles as part of a fleet renewal over 2020.

Tevva's sales and marketing director David Thackray said the food service sector was a vital part of the economy for electric vehicle firms to serve.

"Savona is the first customer on our Tevva Electrify scheme to use a temperature-controlled EREV solution; the foodservice industry is hugely important, as it is worth £57bn and is the UK's fourth-largest employer," he said. "Naturally, logistics is only part of that but, as emissions regulations tighten ever further and more clean air and zero emissions zones are implemented, like the Zero Emissions Zone imminent in Savona's hometown, the businesses that serve the food service industry need to act now to put solutions in place."