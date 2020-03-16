Climate-friendly diet study suggests three burgers a week guideline

New Greenpeace backed report makes case for cutting average European meat consumption by over two thirds

Citizens of EU countries should aim to slash their meat consumption by more than two thirds over the next decade, according to a new analysis from Greenpeace.

In an effort to limit the environmental impact of livestock farming and "meat and dairy overconsumption", the campaign group suggests meat eating should be limited to 460g per week by 2030, down by 71 per cent.

However, the real recommended figure would probably be lower - as the 460g guideline does not account for wastage and the weight of bones - translating to less than three hamburgers per week, the group said.

The new figures, released last week, also propose that by 2050 average meat consumption should fall further to 300g per week - a level that marks a massive reduction of 81 per cent on current levels, but is also in line with some medical recommendations for healthy meat consumption.

At 1.58 kilograms per week, EU citizens currently consume around double the global average amount of meat per week.

Food manufacturers including Greggs, KFC and Subway have brought to market vegan and vegetarian products as demand has grown for meat alternatives, but the guidelines proposed by Greenpeace would suggest an order of magnitude expansion in flexitarian and plant-based diets.

The recommendations are part of an upcoming strategy document titled Farm to Fork in which the campaign group calls on the European Commission to recognise the environmental impact of meat and dairy overconsumption and bring forward formal targets to reduce meat intake targets.

Greenpeace EU agriculture and forest campaigner Sini Eräjää said: "The science is overwhelming at this stage - overconsumption of meat and dairy is wrecking forests, crushing nature and heating the planet. The Commission wants to talk about ensuring healthy, affordable food produced in a sustainable way? Great idea, but that means it's time to talk about reducing meat."

According to the research, Spain has the highest per capita meat consumption in the EU at over 100kg per person per year, requiring a 76 per cent reduction by 2030 to deliver necessary emissions reductions. Bulgaria has the lowest consumption at 58kg per person annually, requiring a 59 per cent drop by 2030.

The UK sits at the middle of the table with Britons consuming on average 79.9kg of meat per year. Implementing Greenpeace's proposals would translate as a 70 per cent decline in consumption by 2030 and an 80 per cent decline by 2050.

The Farm to Fork report arrives on 25 March and its research comes just days after 3,600 scientists published an article in the British Ecological Society's journal condemning the EU's common agricultural policy and its continued support of industrial animal farming.

However, parts of the farming industry maintain that meat should form part of modern diets and that emerging agricultural techniques are helping to curb the climate impact of livestock.