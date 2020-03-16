Neste sets sights on 'carbon neutral' production

Leading developer of jet biofuels builds on emissions reduction target with new pledge to deliver 'carbon neutral' production by 2035

A leading manufacturer of biodiesels and low carbon jet fuels has committed to become 'carbon neutral' across its production activities by 2035.

Neste - a Finnish oil and refining company that has invested heavily in an expanding portfolio of biofuel products - announced late last week that the new target would build on its existing goal to reduce customers' greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company has emerged as a major player in the nascent jet biofuel sector, working with airlines such as Finnair and KLM on a range of sustainable fuel programmes. For example, in December KLM purchased sustainable fuel from Neste made from cooking oil which is 80 per cent less carbon intensive than fossil kerosene.

The company, which is ranked as the world's third most sustainable business according to the Global Knights' Global 100, said it has already identified 50 measures and actions it can take to further reduce its emissions in support of the new target. "These include exploring new, less emitting production methods, for example utilising biogas or electrolysis for hydrogen production and identifying reliable compensation models for areas of the business which cannot achieve emission reductions," it said.

Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste, said the new goal was in line with the company's "purpose to create a healthier planet for our children". "We do this by offering renewable and circular solutions to our customers," he added. "But what is more, we also need to commit to reducing the direct climate impact of our own activities. Therefore, we have set a concrete milestone to reach carbon neutral production by 2035. This is an enormous undertaking, one which will require new ways of thinking, innovation and plenty of cooperation."

The news came in the same week as the company announced it had teamed up with sustainable equity fund Mirova to invest in Recycling Technologies, a provider of specialist plastic recycling technologies. The funding - which is backed by €5m from each investor - is focused on developing chemical recycling methods which will help Neste further bolster its circular economy services.