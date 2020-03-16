'No one‐size fits all': Good Energy and Engenie team up for electric vehicle infrastructure offer

Energy and EV specialists announce partnership to enable more tailored charging solutions for customers

A new partnership between two of the UK's leading clean energy and electric charging infrastructure firms is aiming to help ready the UK for the 11 million electric vehicles (EVs) predicted to be in use by 2030.

Good Energy and Engenie announced late last week that they are to team up to enhance the range of charging options on offer for the companies' customers.

Engenie, which was recently boosted by a £35m funding round, has installed a public charging network focusing on fast DC power and is on target to install 2,000 rapid chargers in the UK by 2024.

Leading green energy supplier Good Energy, meanwhile, is piloting an all-in-one One Point service targeting destination and workplace AC charging.

The new partnership will see the companies work together to broaden the appeal of their two specialist offerings to help businesses, commercial landlords, and local authorities access the right charging solutions for different sites.

"We understand that there is no one‐size fits all approach and that different businesses require different types of charging infrastructure, driven by what their customers truly need," said Ian Johnston, CEO of Engenie.

Both companies stressed that their charge points would continue to use electricity solely from renewable sources.

"More businesses are aware of the need to invest in clean transport," said Good Energy's CEO and founder, Juliet Davenport. "This new partnership means Good Energy can offer businesses a full range of EV charging needs, and, more importantly, is powered by 100 per cent renewable power. Working with Engenie is the perfect complement to our own One Point service, and we are eager to get going."