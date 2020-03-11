Travelodge checks in its first electric vans, as UPS pilots all-electric 'shifters'

Major brands step up electric fleet deployment with latest real world trials

Travelodge has become the latest national brand to beef up its decarbonisation efforts with the delivery of its first electric vehicles in the form of two Mercedes-Benz eVito vans.

The two vans will be based in London and assigned to a maintenance team responsible for the upkeep of the company's hotels as part of an initial trial to assess the effectiveness of the plug-in vans, which boast around 93 miles of range and six metres squared of cargo area.

"Our mission is to deliver affordable travel for everyone, and to become a Greener Travelodge," said Scott Rutherford, Travelodge director of technical services. "We are delighted to be one of the first UK companies to choose the new Mercedes-Benz eVito, which drives like a dream. We are one of the biggest hotel chains in London, and these electric vans will certainly help us to reduce our carbon footprint."

He added that the company would now assess whether the technology could be rolled out more widely across its fleet. "The eVito is the ideal size for our maintenance engineers, and we'll now be monitoring the performance of these first two electric vans closely to see how this technology can be applied more widely across our business," he said.

The vans have been secured through a Mercedes-Benz Finance contract hire agreement, which the auto giant said allows firms to reduce the capital cost for the vehicles, delivering "attractively priced monthly contract hire rates", as well as low electricity costs compared to diesel and petrol, favourable tax rates, and e-mobility support programmes.

In related news, delivery giant UPS announced today that it started testing new Gaussin electric vehicles, which deploy which deploy autonomous driving capabilities to move semi-trailers and containers.

The vehicles - known in the logistics industry as 'shifters' - will be trialled at UPS's advanced-technology London Hub where the company is pioneering the use of a raft of EV and gran transport technologies. The trial will initially see drivers in the vehicle cabs to evaluate vehicle operations and the efficiencies they generate, before the company then moves to testing the autonomous driving capabilities.

"These tests are part of a major UPS effort to integrate electric vehicles throughout our global network," said Juan Perez, UPS chief information and engineering officer. "Gaussin's shifters will help cut our fuel costs and reduce emissions. We're also eager to test the shifters in autonomous driving mode. This is a great opportunity for us to evaluate technologies on our own property."

The new electric 'shifters' boast no emissions and make use of a battery-swap system that enables them to operate day and night, as the discharged battery pack is immediately replaced by a fully charged one.

The news follows UPS's recent announcement that it has invested in UK electric delivery van developer Arrival as part of a deal that saw it place an order for 10,000 purpose built zero emission vans.