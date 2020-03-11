'We will not fight climate change with a virus': UN chief warns both climate and coronavirus emergencies 'must be defeated'

UN publishes landmark report warning of 'rising hunger, displacement and loss of life owing to extreme temperatures and floods around the world'

The world may be on the cusp of a global pandemic, but the scale of the climate crisis presents a greater long term threat and political and business leaders should not be "diverted away from climate action" as they seek to contain the worsening outbreak.

That was the stark warning issued yesterday by the UN as it published the annual World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Statement on the State of the Global Climate, confirming that a record-breaking year of weather extremes in 2019 contributed directly to "rising hunger, displacement and loss of life".

Speaking at the launch of the report yesterday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres rejected suggestions the escalating coronavirus outbreak could provide a silver lining for the climate in the form of lower greenhouse gas emissions this year.

"We will not fight climate change with a virus," he said, adding that both emergencies "require a determined response - both must be defeated".

The economic slowdown and travel constraints that are resulting from the coronavirus outbreak are expected to lead to lower emissions this year, but experts have warned any carbon savings will likely prove shortlived as governments seek to stimulate their economies in the coming months.

As such, Guterres argued that the virus should not be allowed to distract from action to tackle long term risks such as climate change, warning that climate impacts will "remain with us for decades and require constant action".

The comments came as the latest annual update from the WMO documented how global climate impacts are continuing to intensify, while the global economy remains "way off track" to meet the decarbonisation goals that could help stabilise the climate.

The report confirms that a host of temperature records have been broken in recent years and decades with 2019 the second warmest year on record, and 2010 to 2019 the warmest decade on record. "Since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than any preceding decade since 1850," the report states.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said rising temperatures and associated impacts were set to continue, "Given that greenhouse gas levels continue to increase, the warming will continue," he said. "A recent decadal forecast indicates that a new annual global temperature record is likely in the next five years. It is a matter of time."

The report also highlights how localised extreme weather is having significant environmental and economic impacts.

Australia's 2018-2019 summer was the hottest ever recorded, while heat records were also broken in France, Germany, and the UK, and Siberia and Alaska saw unusually high levels of fire activity, along with large parts of South East Asia and South America.

"Greenhouse gas emissions continued to grow in 2019, leading to increased ocean heat, and such phenomena as rising sea levels, the altering of ocean currents, melting floating ice shelves, and dramatic changes in marine ecosystems," the UN said.

Meanwhile, many parts of the world experienced extreme weather events that "were unprecedented in scale", leading to serious flooding in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Iran, and parts of South America. In contrast, Australia had its driest year on record, and Southern Africa, Central America, and parts of South America received abnormally low rains.

"The changing climate is exerting a toll on the health of the global population," the UN said, with the report highlighting how record high temperatures led to over 100 deaths in Japan, and 1,462 deaths in France. Incidents of dengue virus also increased in 2019, due to higher temperatures, which have been making it easier for mosquitos to transmit the disease over several decades.

In addition, the report raised further fears that climate impacts have thrown efforts to tackle global hunger into reverse. Over 820 million people were affected by hunger in 2018, the report said, marking an uptick in rates of hunger following years of steady gains.

In addition, worldwide some 6.7 million people were displaced from their homes due to natural hazards, with the report forecasting an internal displacement figure of around 22 million people throughout the whole of 2019, up from 17.2 million in 2018.

Guterres warned that on top of steppingup efforts to tackle the coronavirus threat, governments needed to come to this year's COP26 Summit in Glasgow with clear pledges to beef up their climate action plans.

The UN chief called on all countries to demonstrate that emission cuts of 45 per cent from 2010 levels are possible this decade, and that net-zero emissions can be achieved by the middle of the century.

Specifically, he argued that the Summit should aim to secure more ambitious national climate plans that will keep global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels; strategies to reach net zero emissions by 2050; a comprehensive programme of support for climate adaptation and resilience; and enhanced financing mechanisms to deliver a sustainable, green economy.