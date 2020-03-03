Havn and Jaguar Land Rover rev up all-electric chauffeur service

Company debuts new service, offering customers access to a chauffeur driven all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, as Honda launches new EV tariff

Jaguar Land Rover's electric mobility strategy took a step forward today with the official launch of a new all-electric chauffeur service across London. Chauffeur firm Havn - which is backed by InMotion, Jaguar Land Rover's venture capital and mobility services arm - formally kicked off its new service this morning following a successful 18,000 mile trial phase.

The service uses all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs to provide customers with a zero emission ride that can be booked through an app or online booking portal.

Since the trial phase in September, the fleet of Jaguar I-PACEs has grown thanks to demand from individuals and customers of premium businesses and corporate travel, the company said, adding that a number of luxury hotels are now using the service. The fleet currently numbers 13 all-electric models, but there are plans to expand it further this month.

The firm also stressed that unlike many ride hailing services, all its drivers are full time employees of the company. In addition, the app allows customers to customise their journey by selecting a playlist or desired temperature, for example.

"The decision to use the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, the 2019 World Car of the Year, allows us to offer our customers a sustainable premium alternative - urban mobility with zero emissions," said Joseph Seal-Driver, Managing Director of Havn. "In just four months we have proved there is a significant appetite from customers who want sustainable transport without compromising on luxury, we're seeing a fantastic response from businesses who want to improve their corporate travel."

The service is the latest in a series of new zero emission mobility offerings, with car clubs, ride-hailing platforms, and private hire companies all pursuing plans to decarbonise their fleets over the next decade.

In other industry news, Honda today announced the launch of a new tariff and energy management service for electric vehicle (EV) customers, dubbed e:Progress.

The auto giant confirmed it has teamed up with smart tech specialist Moixa and energy supplier Vattenfall to ensure charging is optimised to maximise renewables generation and minimise costs and grid pressure.

"The introduction of e:Progress marks a key milestone for Honda in the development of our Energy Management business here in Europe, bringing together all of our work to date to offer real value to EV owners," said Jørgen Pluym, energy management project leader at Honda Motor Europe. "This is our first move into a service business model in the energy space, and we are committed to continuing to invest and develop in this area as part of the move towards electrification and widespread adoption of electric vehicles."