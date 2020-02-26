Rio Tinto eyes 2050 net zero goal backed by $1bn green tech spend pledge

Mining giant unveils strategy for 'climate neutral' growth over the next 10 years as it invests in developing zero carbon aluminium

Rio Tinto has set out its ambition to reach net zero emissions across its own operations by 2050, backed by $1bn of investment over the next five years in green technologies and zero carbon aluminium development, the mining giant announced today.

Unveiling its 2019 financial results this morning, Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques provided an update on the firm's climate strategy in a wide-ranging presentation that called for "an honest debate" about climate change among its stakeholders, including consumers, shareholders, and governments.

On the pathway to achieving net zero, he revealed a target for the world's second largest mining company to cut its absolute emissions by 15 per cent within the next 10 years from a 2018 baseline and to reduce it emissions intensity by 30 per cent over the same period.

Moreover, the firm's growth overall between now and 2030 "will be climate neutral", Rio Tinto said, underpinned by $1bn of climate-related spend over the next five years.

Green technologies highlighted for investment by the firm include deploying renewables such as solar and wind across its operations, shifting to electric and hybrid mining vehicles, improving water efficiency, and developing zero carbon aluminium production processes.

The company also said it plans to focus on producing materials crucial to low carbon technologies, such as copper for electric products and aluminium for cars, in addition to partnering with companies across its value chain on products to lower their carbon footprint, according to today's presentation.

It highligthed how the company is already working with tech giant Apple and metals manufacturer Alcoa to develop carbon emission free aluminium.

But while Rio Tinto no longer mines or extracts fossil fuels - having completed the sale of its final coal mine in 2018 - the firm remains a major producer of materials such as iron ore for aluminium and steelmaking, which often a highly carbon intensive production process.

As such, achieving net zero will be a "huge undertaking" for Rio Tinto, Jacques acknowledged, according to comments reported by the Financial Times.

"Like the rest of society we want to be net zero carbon by 2050," he said. "We have a clear pathway for the next 10 years but beyond 2030 we need to do more work. But two things will be absolutely essential. One is technology, the other is partnership."

Elsewhere in the presentation, Rio Tinto provided an update of its latest emissions reduction progress, revealing it has cut its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent since 2008 and reduced its emissions intensity by 29 per cent over the same period.

The company also said it planned to continue carrying out detailed risk analysis across its portfolio of products to manage climate risks such as extreme weather events.

It comes amid growing pressure on the global mining sector to reduce its environmental footprint and cut its emissions. Last week commodities giant Glencore announced plans to cap its coal mining production and develop a new strategy that is "consistent" with the Paris Agreement. Rival mining firm BHP Group also last year unveiled a $400m climate investment plan to help develop technologies aimed at cutting the greenhouse gas emissions from its own business as well as the use of the products it sells.