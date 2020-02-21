Government announces crackdown on polluting home fireplace fuels

Sales of bags of coal and wet wood are to be banned in England

Most polluting fuels for wood burning stoves including coal and wet wood to be phased out from 2021-23 as part of crackdown on particle pollution

A crackdown on sales of the most polluting fuels burned in household fireplaces and stoves has been announced by the government today, with bags of coal and wet wood set to be phased out over the next two years in a bid to boost air quality.

The government said all pre-packaged traditional bituminous house coal would be removed from shop shelves from next year, giving retailers a year to use up their stocks, before a ban on the sale of loose wood with a moisture content of more than 20 per cent comes into force the following year.

In addition, the government plans to expand nationally sulphur content controls and smoke emissions limits on manufactured solid fuels, which currently only apply in designated smoke control areas of the country, it said.

The moves, which apply to England only, are aimed at tackling fine particle pollution and dust known as particulate matter (PM2.5), a group of air pollutants known to be damaging to human health as small particles of dust can penetrate deep into the lungs, bloodstreams, and the respiratory system.

Household wood burning stoves and coal fires are the largest sources of particulate matter in the UK, even more so than road transport, which makes it "essential that we make changes to this area to enable us to make steps towards our targets on this pollutant", Defra said.

"Cosy open fires and wood-burning stoves are at the heart of many homes up and down the country, but the use of certain fuels means that they are also the biggest source of the most harmful pollutant that is affecting people in the UK," said newly appointed Environment Secretary George Eustice. "By moving towards the use of cleaner fuels such as dry wood we can all play a part in improving the health of millions of people."

The announcement follows a consultation over wood and coal burning stoves held in 2018, and forms part of the Defra's Clean Air Strategy, while it will also support the government's wider Clean Growth Strategy to "phase out high carbon fossil fuels", the government explained.

"The proposals are aimed at protecting human health, the environment and the climate by phasing out the most polluting fuels used for domestic combustion in England and encouraging a transition to less polluting fuels," the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Professor Stephen Holgate, Royal College of Physicians' special adviser on air quality, hailed the move as a "welcome step forward".

"Inhaling combustion particles from any source is harmful, but more so than ever when it's directly within your home," he said. "Burning coal for heat and power has to stop and strong guidance is needed to insist that if wood is burnt in approved stoves, it is non-contaminated and dry."

The move comes as the government continues to face calls from campaigners to accelerate efforts to tackle air pollution, especially in urban areas. Lawyers and green groups have long argued that the UK is in breach of EU air quality standards and should introduce more ambitious policies to tackle air pollution from transport and agriculture, while ensuring adequate enforcement regimes are in place.

Ministers have countered that they are delivering a wide ranging air quality programme including funding for electric vehicle infrastructure and new urban clean air zones, while the upcoming Environment Bill is set to enshrine a new wave of clean air targets.

It came alongside new air quality data released today by the Mayor of London's office, which Sadiq Khan said indicated policies he has implemented since his election in 2016 - including the expanstion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone and introduction of Low Emission Bus Zones - had helped drastically cut pollution levels in key areas of the capital.

The Mayor said there had been a 97 per cent reduction in breaches of illegal air pollution limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) since 2016, as well as a 21 per cent cut in average levels over the period, thanks to policies aimed at limiting traffic and switching to low emission vehiles in the city.

Khan claimed it was "undeniable" such policy efforts inacted in London had led to a dramatic improvement in air quality. "We're doing all we can in the capital, with proven results, so there are no excuses left for the government's failure to match our levels of ambition," he said.