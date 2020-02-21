CEMEX announces 'ambition' for net zero concrete by 2050

Concrete giant increases 2030 target for cutting carbon emissions from 30 per cent to 35 per cent below 1990 levels

CEMEX has become the latest industrial giant to unveil a new climate strategy, as the multinational said it is to accelerate short term emissions reduction efforts and work towards delivering new zero emission concrete by 2050.

In an update published yesterday the company said it had reduced its net specific CO2 emissions by more than 22 per cent compared to its 1990 baseline, but it acknowledged "that this is not enough".

As such, the company said it was strengthening its 30 per cent emissions reduction goal for 2030 to 35 per cent, bringing it into line with the Science-Based Targets methodology and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It added that to complement the medium term targets CEMEX is establishing a new "ambition" to deliver net zero CO2 concrete by 2050.

"Climate change has been a priority for CEMEX for many years," said Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEO of CEMEX. "Our efforts have brought significant progress to date, but we must do more. This is why we have defined a more ambitious strategy to reduce CO2 emissions by 2030 and to deliver net-zero CO2 concrete by 2050."

The company said that it believes its end product has a "key role to play in the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, and is an essential component in the development of climate-smart urban projects, sustainable buildings, and resilient infrastructure".

But it acknowledged that the carbon intensive cement production process needs to be transformed to slash emissions.

The company said it has a detailed CO2 roadmap in place to accelerate the roll-out of proven technologies in all its facilities, including investing in energy efficiency, using alternative fuels, expanding the use of renewable energy, and increasing the substitution of clinker with alternative cementitious materials.

Meanwhile, new net zero goal will see the company work with partners across the industry to support the development of "breakthrough technologies like carbon capture, utilisation, and storage; novel clinkers with low heat consumption, alternative decarbonated raw materials, carbonation of concrete waste for use as recycled aggregates, and the promotion of circular economy models that transform waste into fuel".

The new net zero 'ambition' is the latest in a string of high profile net zero targets from leading corporates. In the last 10 days alone, Delta Airlines, RBS, BP, Sir Robert McAlpine, Mitie, and the Church of England have all announced new net zero goals, while a study from the ECIU think tank has shown that jurisdictions that account for nearly half the world's GDP now have net zero targets in place.